🚨 Employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Hampton Medical Center in Virginia tell The Advocate's Christopher Wiggins that they were warned recently that they could be fired or disciplined for wearing or displaying rainbow-themed items, including official VA Pride lanyards.

👀 President Donald Trump refused to rule out seeking a third term when asked by the press if he wants to run again in 2028. Out U.S. Rep. Mark Takano told The Advocate, "Trump and his cronies openly discussing a third term is part of a broader trend to normalize their authoritarian agenda."

⚠️ Finance records, obtained by The Advocate, show that Virginia far-right Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears donated thousands of dollars to a far-right Christian organization that has described in vitro fertilization as “child trafficking.” Earle-Sears is trying to become the state's next governor.

