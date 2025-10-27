Donald Trump refuses to rule out third term as President

President Donald Trump refused to rule out seeking a third term when asked by press if he wants to run again in 2028.

In a press gaggle on Air Force One, Trump took a question about recent comments for former adviser Steve Bannon, who on his podcast recently claimed “there is a plan” for the 79-year-old President to seek another four years in office.

Trump did say he considered suggestions he run for Vice President, only to have a Republican President step aside, “too cute.” “I think the people wouldn’t like that,” he said, at least acknowledging voters might have some say.

But pressed multiple times, he refused to rule out a run entirely.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” he claimed. “We have some really good people as you know.” He praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was alongside Trump in the gaggle, and Vice President JD Vance as viable options for a Republican nominee in 2028. Meanwhile, he maligned Democrats — and women of color — like U.S. Reps. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

But he also suggested he was in good shape politically and physically to run.

“I would love to do it,” he said. “I have my best numbers ever… But am I not ruling it out? You have to tell me. All I can tell you is a we have a great, great group of people, and they [Democrats] don’t.”

While suggesting he has given the idea of a third term little thought, his political campaign is selling ”Trump 2028” merchandise, which his sons have repeatedly posted photographs of on social media (though that has fueled some speculation that Donald Jr. or Eric Trump may run).

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states explicitly that no one may be elected president more than twice.