➡️ With SNAP benefits being cut off tomorrow due to the government shutdown, organizations like the LGBT Life Center in Virginia are getting ready to provide meals to an already vulnerable community.
Meanwhile, a new study shows that LGBTQ+ refugees could be disproportionately impacted by President Trump’s policies.
We also spoke to Democrat Adelita Grijalva just before Speaker of the House Mike Johnson set a new record refusing to swear her in, and independent reporter Erin Reed writes that Democratic strategists are urging the party to be more like Republicans on social issues.
On a lighter note, we checked in with the gay Senate staffer who trolled ICE by easily completing the fitness test that many recruits are struggling with.
As SNAP runs out of money, LGBTQ+ community centers and nonprofits are feeding people when the government won't.
There are several ways LGBTQ+ refugees could be denied under Trump's new admissions cap.
In an interview with The Advocate, U.S. Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva talks about Johnson not swearing her in, LGBTQ+ rights, and the high-costs of health care
Opinion: The party leaders' new guide, "Deciding to Win," encourages Democrats to be a little more like Republicans on "identity and cultural issues," Erin Reed writes.
"Democrats are fit, Democrats are hot, and we’re tired of Republicans trying to lay claim to [health and fitness] when it’s so demonstrably false,” Josh Sorbe told The Advocate.
