➡️ With SNAP benefits being cut off tomorrow due to the government shutdown, organizations like the LGBT Life Center in Virginia are getting ready to provide meals to an already vulnerable community.

Meanwhile, a new study shows that LGBTQ+ refugees could be disproportionately impacted by President Trump’s policies.

We also spoke to Democrat Adelita Grijalva just before Speaker of the House Mike Johnson set a new record refusing to swear her in, and independent reporter Erin Reed writes that Democratic strategists are urging the party to be more like Republicans on social issues.

On a lighter note, we checked in with the gay Senate staffer who trolled ICE by easily completing the fitness test that many recruits are struggling with.

‼️ It's the last day to apply for The Advocate's Future of Queer Media Fellowship! We're looking for the next generation of queer and trans storytellers and journalists. Learn more at advocate.com/fellowship

Have a good weekend,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

'It makes you angry:' LGBTQ+ food pantries prepare for end of SNAP benefits Shuttershock Creative As SNAP runs out of money, LGBTQ+ community centers and nonprofits are feeding people when the government won't.

Limiting refugee admissions could disproportionately impact LGBTQ+ refugees: report Stephanie Kenner / Shutterstock.com There are several ways LGBTQ+ refugees could be denied under Trump's new admissions cap.

Top Democratic officials target their most vulnerable constituents in new strategy document Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Atlantic; Michael Tran/FilmMagic; John Lamparski/Getty Images Opinion: The party leaders' new guide, "Deciding to Win," encourages Democrats to be a little more like Republicans on "identity and cultural issues," Erin Reed writes.

Gay Senate staffer easily completes ICE fitness test that Trump-Noem recruits are failing courtesy Josh Sorbe "Democrats are fit, Democrats are hot, and we’re tired of Republicans trying to lay claim to [health and fitness] when it’s so demonstrably false,” Josh Sorbe told The Advocate.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.