➡️ Scouting America (formerly the Boy Scouts of America) is being targeted by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth because it changed its name to be more inclusive of all genders. Our reporter Ryan Adamczeski got the organization’s response.
Plus, The 19th News reports on the complex history of LGBTQ+ immigrants in America, and a Democrat running for office in Illinois had a very sparkly reply to a Christian group’s anti-transgender survey.
We also hear from actor Tilda Swinton on her experience with the AIDS crisis, and viral queer journalist Tracy E. Gilchrist is speaking out after the Trump administration used her “holding space” meme to celebrate ICE deportations.
Until tomorrow,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
a katz/Shuttershock.com
Scouting America told The Advocate that its "values have not changed" even after the U.S. military threatened to sever ties.
ghinavlada/Shutterstock
Approximately 1.3 million LGBTQ+ immigrants live in the United States, but the journey has been difficult for at least 150 years.
Screenshots via @reedforcongress on Instagram
Reed Showalter, who is straight, had a hilarious response to an anti-trans candidate survey from the Illinois Family Institute.
Fred Duval/Shutterstock
“When I was 33 in 1994, I went to 43 funerals,” Swinton recently told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.
The White House TikTok
The viral journalist criticized the White House's use of "Defying Gravity" and "holding space" to celebrate ICE deportations.
For a limited time, start your subscription next year for just $6.00.
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes