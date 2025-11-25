➡️ Scouting America (formerly the Boy Scouts of America) is being targeted by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth because it changed its name to be more inclusive of all genders. Our reporter Ryan Adamczeski got the organization’s response.

Plus, The 19th News reports on the complex history of LGBTQ+ immigrants in America, and a Democrat running for office in Illinois had a very sparkly reply to a Christian group’s anti-transgender survey.

We also hear from actor Tilda Swinton on her experience with the AIDS crisis, and viral queer journalist Tracy E. Gilchrist is speaking out after the Trump administration used her “holding space” meme to celebrate ICE deportations.

Scouting America 'surprised and disappointed' after U.S. military threatens to cut ties a katz/Shuttershock.com Scouting America told The Advocate that its "values have not changed" even after the U.S. military threatened to sever ties.

Immigrating while queer: America has a complex history of exclusion ghinavlada/Shutterstock Approximately 1.3 million LGBTQ+ immigrants live in the United States, but the journey has been difficult for at least 150 years.

Illinois Democratic candidate glitter bombs anti-LGBTQ+ Christian group Screenshots via @reedforcongress on Instagram Reed Showalter, who is straight, had a hilarious response to an anti-trans candidate survey from the Illinois Family Institute.

Tilda Swinton on the AIDS crisis and why fluidity isn't frightening Fred Duval/Shutterstock “When I was 33 in 1994, I went to 43 funerals,” Swinton recently told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

Trump can't have Defying Gravity or 'holding space,' says queer media's Tracy E. Gilchrist The White House TikTok The viral journalist criticized the White House's use of "Defying Gravity" and "holding space" to celebrate ICE deportations.