Illinois Democratic candidate glitter bombs anti-LGBTQ+ Christian group

A Democrat running in Illinois had the perfect response to a Christian group's anti-transgender candidate questionnaire.

In his campaign for the state's 7th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, Reed Showalter, 32, recently received a survey from Christian nonprofit the Illinois Family Institute. The form asked for his stance on various issues, including LGBTQ+ and abortion rights — with an obsessive focus on trans participation in sports.

Instead of simply filling out his responses, Showalter — who is heterosexual — decided to take his allyship a step further by filling the form with glitter.

“One of the funny things about running for office is you get inundated with a bunch of questionnaires from organizations asking what your positions are, considering whether they’ll endorse you or whether they will campaign actively against you, including some of the strangest, most goblin-y people on Earth,” Showalter said in a video posted to Instagram.