Scouting America 'surprised and disappointed' after U.S. military threatens to cut ties

The U.S. military intends to sever ties with Scouting America, formerly the Boy Scouts of America, citing its decision to change its name in an effort to be more inclusive.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accused the group of trying to "attack boy-friendly spaces" when it made the decision to become "genderless" in a leaked memo to Congress obtained by NPR. The memo, which has not yet been sent, calls for the Department of Defense to withdraw medical and logistical assistance during the group's National Jamboree, an event with over 20,000 attendees, and to bar Scout troops from military installations.

The memo claims that the group has been promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, with Hegseth writing, "The organization once endorsed by President Theodore Roosevelt no longer supports the future of American boys."

A spokesperson for Scouting America told The Advocate that it is "surprised and disappointed by today’s news about the potential policy change," especially given that "the Scouting movement has had a strong relationship with our nation’s military going back more than a century."

"Scouting is and has always been a nonpartisan organization," the spokesperson said. "Over more than a century, we’ve worked constructively with every U.S. presidential administration — Republican and Democrat — focusing on our common goal of building future leaders grounded in integrity, responsibility, and community service."

"From the tremendous support of the West Virginia National Guard at our National Jamborees to Scout troops that provide stability for the children of military families deployed around the globe, our nation’s military has walked side-by-side with Scouts for generations," they continued. "An enormous percentage of those in our military academies are Scouts and Eagle Scouts. Our Scouts and leaders admire and are inspired by our military heroes. Many of our Scouts go on to trade their Scouting uniforms for the uniforms of our nation’s armed forces."

The BSA formally banned gay and bisexual Scouts and leaders in 1978, and that would not change until 2014, when it lifted the ban against gay and bi youth members, and 2015, when it decided to allow gay and bi adult leaders. The group announced that it would accept girls and transgender boys in 2017.

The group announced it would be changing its name to the more inclusive "Scouting America" in 2024. President and CEO Roger A. Krone said in a statement at the time that "though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: We are committed to teaching young people to be Prepared. For Life. This will be a simple but very important evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in Scouting.”

Scouting America's mission will remain unchanged even if the new policy is implemented, as the spokesperson continued to say that "Scouting will never turn its back on the children of our military families. Just as we always have, Scouts will continue to put duty to country above duty to self and will remain committed to serving all American families in the U.S. and abroad."

"Scouting’s American values have not changed. We remain steadfast in our 115-year mission to prepare young people for life by instilling in them the values of character, leadership, citizenship, and service," the spokesperson continued. "We have long been proud of the shared commitment to preparing youth for lives of service and leadership – values that transcend politics and reflect the best of our country’s spirit."

"We remain focused on delivering a program to all youth that helps them grow into citizens of character," they added. "While we are disappointed in the potential policy change, we are as committed as ever to America’s youth, their families, and the value of our program."