➡️ There are a number of legal issues to keep track of today, starting with the Supreme Court allowing Trump to continue blocking transgender and nonbinary people from choosing the passport marker that aligns with their gender identity — at least for now.
Meanwhile, a drag ban in Texas may not be dead after all thanks to a federal appeals court, and a bill in Wisconsin would allow gender-affirming care patients to sue their doctors.
We also get a jury decision on the man who threw a Subway sandwich at a Border Patrol officer, and we take a closer look at Kim Davis’s appeal against marriage equality as the Supreme Court prepares to decide whether they’ll hear her case.
Until tomorrow,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
Abbie Fitz/Shutterstock
The Supreme Court decided that Trump's anti-trans and anti-nonbinary policy can stand for the time being.
NYCKellyWilliams/Shutterstock; Stephanie A Sellers/Shutterstock
The case now returns to the judge who initially blocked the law from taking effect.
Venture Out Media / Shutterstock.com
A new bill in Wisconsin would allow gender-affirming care patients to sue their doctors.
Andrew Leyden/Getty Images
Sean Dunn, who threw a Subway sandwich at a Border Patrol officer out of frustration in August, was acquitted of misdemeanor assault.
ABC News; Shutterstock
The justices will meet privately this week to decide whether they will hear the former Kentucky clerk's latest appeal.
