➡️ There are a number of legal issues to keep track of today, starting with the Supreme Court allowing Trump to continue blocking transgender and nonbinary people from choosing the passport marker that aligns with their gender identity — at least for now.

Meanwhile, a drag ban in Texas may not be dead after all thanks to a federal appeals court, and a bill in Wisconsin would allow gender-affirming care patients to sue their doctors.

We also get a jury decision on the man who threw a Subway sandwich at a Border Patrol officer, and we take a closer look at Kim Davis’s appeal against marriage equality as the Supreme Court prepares to decide whether they’ll hear her case.

Supreme Court allows Trump administration's anti-trans and anti-nonbinary passport policy (for now) Abbie Fitz/Shutterstock The Supreme Court decided that Trump's anti-trans and anti-nonbinary policy can stand for the time being.

Federal appeals court breathes new life into Texas drag ban previously struck down as unconstitutional NYCKellyWilliams/Shutterstock; Stephanie A Sellers/Shutterstock The case now returns to the judge who initially blocked the law from taking effect.

Wisconsin bill would allow lawsuits against doctors that provide gender-affirming care Venture Out Media / Shutterstock.com A new bill in Wisconsin would allow gender-affirming care patients to sue their doctors.

D.C. 'sandwich guy' not guilty of assaulting a federal agent, jury finds Andrew Leyden/Getty Images Sean Dunn, who threw a Subway sandwich at a Border Patrol officer out of frustration in August, was acquitted of misdemeanor assault.

Is marriage equality at risk? Understanding Kim Davis's Supreme Court appeal ABC News; Shutterstock The justices will meet privately this week to decide whether they will hear the former Kentucky clerk's latest appeal.

