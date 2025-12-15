Scroll To Top
Politics

Texas city cancels 2026 Pride after local council rescinds LGBTQ+ protections

LGBTQ+ Pride flag next to stop sign
Shuttershock Creative

Arlington Pride has suspended its 2026 events after the City Council revoked antidiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people.

Arlington Pride has suspended its 2026 events after the City Council revoked antidiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

An LGBTQ+ group in Texas has canceled its 2026 Pride celebration after the city it's based in rescinded antidiscrimination protections.

Arlington Pride, hosted by the HELP Center for LGBTQ+ Health, announced Friday that it is suspending next year's event in light of the City Council's recent vote to remove “gender identity and expression” and “sexual orientation” as protected characteristics from the local antidiscrimination ordinance. CEO DeeJay Johannessen said that the decision was made in the name of safety.

"We cannot in good conscience invite attendees to an event in a city that refuses to provide even the most basic protections," Johannessen said in a statement. "Pride is about safety, celebration, and community. Without local anti-discrimination safeguards, we cannot guarantee those values for our attendees, performers, or patrons."

Related: Texas city votes to overturn LGBTQ+ antidiscrimination protections

The clause had been temporarily suspended since August due to threats from Donald Trump's administration. Mayor Jim Ross joined council members Nikkie Hunter, Barbara Odom-Wesley, and Andrew Piel in voting in favor of reinstating the ordinance, but the council ultimately voted 5-4 to permanently repeal it.

The rule previously shielded LGBTQ+ people against “any direct or indirect exclusion, distinction, segregation, limitation, refusal, denial, or other differentiation in the treatment of a person or persons" in employment, housing, health care, and beyond.

Trump officials threatened in August to revoke $65 million in federal grant money from the city if it did not remove language related to diversity, equity, and inclusion from its municipal code. Both Arlington and Fort Worth subsequently voted to end their DEI programs and rewrite ordinances to exclude phrases related to race and gender.

"By refusing to reinstate the Anti-Discrimination Chapter, these council members knowingly continued to deny all local protections against discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations for everyone in our city," a spokesperson for the HELP Center said following the vote. "Every Arlington resident, visitor and worker is now more vulnerable because of this vote."

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsTexasLawPrideStatesYahoo FeedNews
antidiscriminationarlingtonarlington pridearlington texascity councildeejay johannessendei initiativesdei programsdiversity equity and inclusiondonald trumpforth worthgender identityhelp centerhelp center for lgbtq healthordinancepride 2026pride eventssexual orientationtexastrump administrationnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

MTG leaving meeting in sunglasses making a frowning face
Politics
Badge
gallery

21 times Marjorie Taylor Greene was the worst

True
Donald Trump
Politics

Bizarre Epstein files reference to Trump, Putin, and oral sex with ‘Bubba’ draws scrutiny in Congress

True
​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Donald Trump
Politics

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says the ‘Bubba’ mentioned in Trump oral sex email is not Bill Clinton

True
Venezuelan stylist Andry Hernandez Romero greets family members after returning home
News

Gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero describes horrific sexual & physical abuse at CECOT in El Salvador

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio