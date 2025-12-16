Scroll To Top
Politics

Florida city installs Pride bike racks after being forced to remove rainbow crosswalks

Rainbow bike rack St. Petersburg Florida
Screenshots via @stpetefl on Instagram

LGBTQ+ Pride rainbow bike rack installed in St. Petersburg, Florida to replace crosswalk removed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

St. Petersburg's new bike rack publicly displays LGBTQ+ Pride while complying orders to keep crosswalks undecorated.

After the Trump administration and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis forced Florida cities to remove rainbow crosswalks, one city has responded by installing a rainbow bike rack.

The city of St. Petersburg recently announced that it has installed 11 Pride-inspired bike racks along Central Ave and 25th Street, funded through the City’s long-standing public bike rack program. The move allows a public display of LGBTQ+ Pride while complying with the state and federal government's orders to keep crosswalks undecorated.

"Pride on the streets!" Mayor Ken Welch wrote in a joint Instagram post with the city's official account on Thursday, calling the new installment "a vibrant way to honor the Pride street murals that were removed earlier this year due to state requirements."

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy ordered states to eliminate rainbow crosswalks and other "distractions" in July in a supposed effort to prevent traffic fatalities. He did not provide evidence linking decorated crosswalks to traffic fatalities, but acknowledged that estimated traffic fatalities declined by 3.8 percent from 2023 to 2024 under the Biden administration.

Florida complied with the order in August by quietly painting over a memorial for the Pulse shooting victims in Orlando. DeSantis defended the decision, saying the artwork is "not compliant with state and federal standards." The state Department of Transportation then ordered cities to remove all rainbow crosswalks, as well as more than 400 other roadway decorations.

There is no evidence that rainbow crosswalks cause more accidents. To the contrary, increased visibility from decorated crosswalks led to a 37 percent drop in collisions resulting in injuries, a 50 percent reduction in incidents involving pedestrians, and a 17 percent fall in the total crash rate, according to a 2022 study from Bloomberg.

Welch’s Chief of Staff, Jordan Doyle Walsh, told St. Petersburg city council members in an email obtained by Florida Politics that the bike rack installation is only one of the actions Welch's administration has planned in response to the removal of public art.

“We intend that this small gesture of inclusion and celebration will be a symbol of our resolve to not be silenced,” Walsh wrote. “We thank City Council for supporting and collaborating on this effort and we look forward to working with you and the community as we move forward together.”

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
