➡️ The government shutdown is officially the longest ever, surpassing the previous record set in 2018-2019 (which was also under Trump’s leadership, by the way). We take a look at how this is affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

Meanwhile, attorneys are urging an appeals court to see Trump’s trans military ban as rooted in bigotry, not national security; and a queer ex-Marine Corps drill instructor is drawing on her lived experience in her run for Congress.

We also cover a Florida attorney general trying to cancel a Christmas drag show for being “demonic,” and we identify the 10 states that have passed the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws this year — and how locals are fighting back.

How the government shutdown is affecting LGBTQ+ people — and what bad legislation is upcoming Adam Parent/Shutterstock Our community is suffering from the shutdown and has fights ahead.

Attorneys urge appeals court to see Trump’s trans military ban is rooted in bigotry, not national security Courtesy Nicolas Talbott “The government made no secret of its intent," lead attorney Jennifer Levi of GLAD Law told The Advocate in an interview.

Queer ex-Marine Corps drill instructor channels leadership & Netflix’s ‘Boots’ in Arizona congressional run JoAnna Mendoza campaign Democrat JoAnna Mendoza told The Advocate that her life's story has prepared her to run for Congress.

Florida attorney general calls for cancellation of 'demonic' Christmas drag show in Pensacola footage still via facebook @kiltedmermaid; Courtesy Office of the Attorney General, State of Florida The Republican AG claims it will harm children, even though the event is adults-only. Also, it's not demonic.

The 10 states that have passed the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws this year — and how locals are fighting back Shutterstock The states are predictably very red.

