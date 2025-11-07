➡️ The government shutdown is officially the longest ever, surpassing the previous record set in 2018-2019 (which was also under Trump’s leadership, by the way). We take a look at how this is affecting the LGBTQ+ community.
Meanwhile, attorneys are urging an appeals court to see Trump’s trans military ban as rooted in bigotry, not national security; and a queer ex-Marine Corps drill instructor is drawing on her lived experience in her run for Congress.
We also cover a Florida attorney general trying to cancel a Christmas drag show for being “demonic,” and we identify the 10 states that have passed the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws this year — and how locals are fighting back.
Adam Parent/Shutterstock
Our community is suffering from the shutdown and has fights ahead.
Courtesy Nicolas Talbott
“The government made no secret of its intent," lead attorney Jennifer Levi of GLAD Law told The Advocate in an interview.
JoAnna Mendoza campaign
Democrat JoAnna Mendoza told The Advocate that her life's story has prepared her to run for Congress.
footage still via facebook @kiltedmermaid; Courtesy Office of the Attorney General, State of Florida
The Republican AG claims it will harm children, even though the event is adults-only. Also, it's not demonic.
Shutterstock
The states are predictably very red.
