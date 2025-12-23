➡️ The University of Oklahoma graduate assistant who gave a student a failing grade on an anti-transgender paper will no longer be teaching at the university, school officials have decided.

We also examine the 60 Minutes CECOT story that was spiked at the last minute by CBS News editor Bari Weiss, only to be broadcast anyway on a Canadian streaming service; and we have an explainer on the infamous prison where Trump deported 252 Venezuelan refugees.

Plus, a trans NSA employee has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, and the nation of Burkina Faso has issued its first known conviction for homosexuality.

Instructor who gave U of Oklahoma student a zero on anti-trans paper removed from teaching Chad Robertson Media/Shutterstock Graduate assistant Mel Curth found Samantha Fulnecky's paper unscientific and offensive in referring to trans people as "demonic."

CECOT story pulled by Bari Weiss gets viewed anyway thanks to Canadian streaming service Alex Pena/Anadolu via Getty Images CBS apparently shared a version of 60 Minutes with a Canadian partner before the CECOT story was removed, and clips from it have gone viral.

All about the infamous CECOT prison — on which CBS's Bari Weiss pulled a story Courtesy Immigrant Defenders Law Center; Alex Pena/Anadolu via Getty Images The Trump administration deported 252 Venezuelan refugees, including gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero, to the prison, where they survived brutal conditions.

Transgender NSA employee files discrimination lawsuit against Trump administration Shuttershock Creative A lawsuit from a transgender NSA employee accuses the Trump administration of violating her civil rights.

Burkina Faso issues first sentence for 'homosexuality and related practices' Shuttershock Creative Burkina Faso has issued its first known conviction for homosexuality.

