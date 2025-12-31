➡️ This New Year’s Eve, we’re regrouping from all the political and cultural battles we’ve had to fight in 2025, and getting ready to face those challenges in the coming year. “The pendulum of hate and exclusion is swinging sharply to the right, almost violently,” writes columnist John Casey. “But 2026 is our opportunity to slow it down.”

Plus, GOP operative Kellyanne Conway bizarrely suggested Rosie O’Donnell needs a husband, San Francisco has green-lit affordable housing for LGBTQ+ seniors, and we celebrate trans politician Andrea Jenkins as she retires.

We also take a look back at some of the viral queer moments of 2025, from the heartwarming to the chaotic.

The Advocate is on break until Monday, so we’ll see you in 2026.

Happy New Year,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

If 2025 tested our resolve, 2026 will prove our resilience Corri Seizinger/Shutterstock After a year of erasure, backlash, and fear, the LGBTQ+ community enters a pivotal moment armed with hard-earned wisdom and collective strength.

Kellyanne Conway says Trump critics need a husband — including lesbian Rosie O'Donnell Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock; Lev Radin/Shutterstock Conway, a former Trump aide who's now a cohost on The Five, blasted O'Donnell and other critics as suffering from "Trump derangement syndrome."

San Francisco green-lights affordable housing for LGBTQ+ seniors Shuttershock Creative Nearly 200 affordable housing units for low-income LGBTQ+ seniors are being developed in San Francisco

As groundbreaking trans politician Andrea Jenkins retires, a look at her life and career Courtesy City of Minneapolis Jenkins, a member of the Minneapolis City Council, was the first out transgender African American elected to public office in the U.S.

9 viral queer moments of 2025: From Nicki's right turn, to the 'Funeral Stud' Caylo Seals/Getty Images; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images; YouTube Here are the top moments in queer culture that took over everyone's timeline at some point this year.

