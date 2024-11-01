🎃 Happy Halloween! 🎃
🇺🇸 Well, it's less than a week before the 2024 election. While some media outlets decided at the last minute not to endorse a presidential candidate, The Advocate has fully endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee. She will be the most pro-LGBTQ+ president in U.S. history if elected. That's just fact. Harris has championed the queer community for decades now. She will continue to fight for LGBTQ+ rights as president.
🌈 Harris is exponentially better on every issue than her Republican opponent, Donald Trump — issues including reproductive freedom, the economy, and climate change. Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is a strong LGBTQ+ ally too, something that certainly cannot be said of Trump’s vice-presidential pick, U.S. Sen. JD Vance. 🇺🇸
In other news:
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
P.S. Support LGBTQ+ journalism and The Advocate's work.
shutterstock creative
Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Make-S/Shutterstock
Shutterstock Creative
Pool/Getty Images
footage still via instagram @crushdancebar; DCStockPhotography via Shutterstock
Consolidated News Photos via Shutterstock
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Andy Manis/Getty Images
Roberto Galan/Shutterstock
DNC; rdrgraphe/Shutterstock
The latest issue celebrates our Health Heroes of the Year, shares some winter fitness tips, discusses the importance of mental health, and more.
🌈 Look, queer trivia! 🌈
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia.
This week’s question: Who was the first elected lesbian governor?
✨ Respond with the correct answer and you may receive a shoutout in a future newsletter.
What you should also be reading: