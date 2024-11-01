🎃 Happy Halloween! 🎃



🇺🇸 Well, it's less than a week before the 2024 election. While some media outlets decided at the last minute not to endorse a presidential candidate, The Advocate has fully endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee. She will be the most pro-LGBTQ+ president in U.S. history if elected. That's just fact. Harris has championed the queer community for decades now. She will continue to fight for LGBTQ+ rights as president.



🌈 Harris is exponentially better on every issue than her Republican opponent, Donald Trump — issues including reproductive freedom, the economy, and climate change. Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is a strong LGBTQ+ ally too, something that certainly cannot be said of Trump’s vice-presidential pick, U.S. Sen. JD Vance. 🇺🇸

