🏒 The gay hockey romance Heated Rivalry has been a massive hit, and the show has fans taking a closer look at the NHL -- the only major North American men's sports league with no current or former out gay players. Mey Rude explores whether that might change soon.
Speaking of professional sports, the World Cup is coming to the U.S. this summer, and this week we learned that the Seattle-based game designated locally as the "Pride Match" will feature two countries where being gay is illegal.
In politics news, Texas's first out LGBTQ+ member of Congress has a challenger for re-election, and The Advocate's Trudy Ring interviews Derek Kitchen, the out gay man from Utah running for the U.S. House. Plus, Marjorie Taylor Greene has a lot to say about Donald Trump in her first interview since announcing her plans to resign from Congress.
And, in case you missed it over the weekend: The Trump administration has deadnamed transgender former Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine on her official portrait, in a "small act of pettiness and bigotry."
