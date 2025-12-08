Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump was 'extremely angry' over vote to release Epstein files

Even a broken clock is right twice a day as Marjorie Taylor Greene reflects on her messy and public falling out with Donald Trump.

The Georgia Republican made waves two weeks ago when she declared that she will be resigning from her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives effective January 5, 2026. In her first interview since the announcement, Greene told CBS 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl that it has everything to do with the Epstein files.

"I stood for women who were raped when they were 14 years old. And the president that I fought for for five years called me a traitor for that," Greene said. "And so that changed the landscape of things."

Greene was one of four Republicans who signed onto the discharge petition to force a House vote on legislation compelling the Department of Justice to release all unclassified Epstein material. Trump responded — just days before Greene would announce her resignation — with an erratic Truth Social post in which he withdrew his endorsement of her, calling her a “ranting lunatic."

Greene said that she and Trump spoke privately about her vote to release information related to the convicted child sex trafficker. She claimed the president told her "people will get hurt" if she went through with her vote, though Greene now says "I don't know what that means. I don't know who they are."

"We did talk about the Epstein files. And he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files," Greene continued. "I fully believe that those women deserve everything they're asking. They're asking for all of it to come out. They deserve it. And he was furious with me."

Greene also said that the support for Trump among Republicans isn't nearly as solid as they like to project publicly, claiming that "it would shock people" how fellow conservatives talk about the president behind his back

"I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024 they all started ... kissing his ass and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time," Greene said.

Trump has since responded to Greene's interview, calling her "washed up" and a "low IQ traitor" in a recent post to Truth Social. He wrote, "Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person."

As it comes to an end, Greene's political career is marked by her embrace of conspiracy theories and her virulently anti-LGBTQ+ and especially anti-transgender views, as well as her assertions that the government controls the weather, that prominent Jewish families have shot lasers at the earth from space, and that there's a conspiracy led by tech titan Bill Gates to get everyone to eat fake meat.

As for her future, Greene said that she has no plans to run for any form of office, stating, "I have zero plans, zero desire to run for president. I would hate the Senate. I'm not running for governor."