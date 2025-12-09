➡️ A federal appeals court has handed the Trump administration a win in its effort to purge transgender people from the military. Plus, an appeals court is set to decide if West Virginia can ban Medicaid coverage for adult gender-affirming surgery.

D.C. appeals court keeps Trump’s transgender military ban in place despite one judge’s blistering dissent Mario Tama/Getty Images The ban “brands all transgender people, without regard to individual merit, as unworthy to serve in our armed forces solely because they are transgender,” Judge Cornelia Pillard wrote.

Can West Virginia ban Medicaid coverage for adult gender-affirming surgery? Appeals court to decide shutterstock The U.S. Supreme Court sent the case back to the lower court after it ruled in the summer that states could ban gender-affirming care for minors.

New mutant mpox strain discovered in England — how concerned should people be? Muhammed Yaylali/Anadolu via Getty Images It appears to be a combination of two serious strains that have spread in previous outbreaks. Here's what we know so far.

From Riley Gaines to OU, conservatives are making their failures everyone else's problem lev radin; Chad Robertson Media Shuttershock.com Opinion: Never before have people become so famous for coming in fifth place or failing a homework assignment.

AIDS activist group ACT UP changed the world. Here's why its work still matters today Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock The direct action group ACT UP was key to the fight against AIDS at the epidemic's height, and its legacy informs present-day activism.

