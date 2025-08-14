➡️ A trans volleyball player is suing after she moved to California for a Westcliff University scholarship, only to have her scholarship revoked by the Cal Pac Conference. "By taking a stand, I’m not just fighting for myself,” Emma Morquecho said. "I’m speaking for every trans person who has been silenced, and I hope my voice empowers others in our community to know their stories and their rights matter."
We also get another look at the post-Roe v. Wade reality in Texas, where a woman was falsely accused of murder for having an abortion by authorities who are now “maliciously abusing their power” to have her lawsuit dismissed. Plus, an update on the Washington D.C. man who threw a Subway sandwich at federal law enforcement.
In "saying the quiet part out loud" news, Jillian Michaels has an eyebrow-raising take on American slavery, and Laura Loomer used a court testimony as another chance to embarrass Lindsay Graham.
Until tomorrow,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
Courtesy Pictured via Facebook @Empowered Trans Women
Emma Morquecho moved to California to play for Westcliff University. Then the Cal Pac Conference yanked her scholarship.
Shutterstock Creative
Texas officials are trying to get a lawsuit dismissed under qualified immunity after wrongly charging a woman with murder for having an abortion.
Andrew Leyden/Getty Images
The bread wielding bandit had become an internet celebrity.
Tinseltown/Shutterstock
“I'm surprised that you’re trying to litigate who was the beneficiary of slavery and who was not,” host Abby Phillip said.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; JurdBurk/Shutterstock
Loomer's deposition comes amid her lawsuit against HBO host Bill Maher.
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get The Advocate in your *physical* mailbox, too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!