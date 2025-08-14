➡️ A trans volleyball player is suing after she moved to California for a Westcliff University scholarship, only to have her scholarship revoked by the Cal Pac Conference. "By taking a stand, I’m not just fighting for myself,” Emma Morquecho said. "I’m speaking for every trans person who has been silenced, and I hope my voice empowers others in our community to know their stories and their rights matter."

We also get another look at the post-Roe v. Wade reality in Texas, where a woman was falsely accused of murder for having an abortion by authorities who are now “maliciously abusing their power” to have her lawsuit dismissed. Plus, an update on the Washington D.C. man who threw a Subway sandwich at federal law enforcement.

In "saying the quiet part out loud" news, Jillian Michaels has an eyebrow-raising take on American slavery, and Laura Loomer used a court testimony as another chance to embarrass Lindsay Graham.

Volleyball player sues California university that revoked her scholarship for being trans Courtesy Pictured via Facebook @Empowered Trans Women Emma Morquecho moved to California to play for Westcliff University. Then the Cal Pac Conference yanked her scholarship.

Texas woman charged with murder for abortion accuses police of 'maliciously abusing their power' Shutterstock Creative Texas officials are trying to get a lawsuit dismissed under qualified immunity after wrongly charging a woman with murder for having an abortion.

Justice Department lawyer charged & fired after throwing Subway sandwich at federal law enforcement officer Andrew Leyden/Getty Images The bread wielding bandit had become an internet celebrity.

Jillian Michaels complains on CNN that Smithsonian teaches ‘just one race’ is responsible for U.S. slavery Tinseltown/Shutterstock “I'm surprised that you’re trying to litigate who was the beneficiary of slavery and who was not,” host Abby Phillip said.

Laura Loomer, in wild court testimony, says Trump staff told her Lindsey Graham is gay Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; JurdBurk/Shutterstock Loomer's deposition comes amid her lawsuit against HBO host Bill Maher.

