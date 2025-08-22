➡️ Conservatives are getting some pushback this week, as Illinois launches the nation’s first LGBTQ+ legal hotline, a Texas resident speaks out against draconian bathroom bills, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon snubs Oklahoma’s far-right superintendent of schools.

We also report on CVS Health denying coverage for a breakthrough HIV drug despite it being nearly 100 percent effective.

As Florida’s crackdown on rainbow crosswalks continues, columnist John Casey wonders if Republicans are going to go after the AIDS Memorial Quilt next. “If we allow the Pulse rainbow to disappear, without protest, we risk allowing ourselves to disappear too.”

Illinois launches first-in-nation LGBTQ+ legal hotline Andreas Stroh/Shutterstock Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced the launch of the nation's first-ever LGBTQ+ legal hotline.

Texas constable tells legislators ‘We’re not interested in being the potty police’ at bathroom bill hearing Courtesy Texas House of Representatives The father of a transgender child said that in nine years of working near a court bathroom, he has gotten zero complaints about people using it.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon snubs Oklahoma’s extremist superintendent of schools Courtesy Ryan Walters for Oklahoma; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images The Trump cabinet official's representatives asked state officials to keep Ryan Walters, the firebrand schools chief, off her schedule.

CVS Health denies coverage for breakthrough HIV drug, committing 'clear violation' of ACA QualityHD/Shutterstock CVS Health will not cover Gilead's Yeztugo, generic name lenacapavir (LEN), citing "clinical, financial, and regulatory factors."

After erasing a memorial to the Pulse shooting victims, will the GOP try to burn the AIDS Quilt next? Anthony Constantine/Shutterstock; CREATISTA/Shutterstock Opinion: For the evangelical right that dominates Republican politics, their dream is for LGBTQ+ people to disappear, writes John Casey.

