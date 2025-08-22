➡️ Conservatives are getting some pushback this week, as Illinois launches the nation’s first LGBTQ+ legal hotline, a Texas resident speaks out against draconian bathroom bills, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon snubs Oklahoma’s far-right superintendent of schools.
We also report on CVS Health denying coverage for a breakthrough HIV drug despite it being nearly 100 percent effective.
As Florida’s crackdown on rainbow crosswalks continues, columnist John Casey wonders if Republicans are going to go after the AIDS Memorial Quilt next. “If we allow the Pulse rainbow to disappear, without protest, we risk allowing ourselves to disappear too.”
Enjoy your weekend,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
Andreas Stroh/Shutterstock
Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced the launch of the nation's first-ever LGBTQ+ legal hotline.
Courtesy Texas House of Representatives
The father of a transgender child said that in nine years of working near a court bathroom, he has gotten zero complaints about people using it.
Courtesy Ryan Walters for Oklahoma; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The Trump cabinet official's representatives asked state officials to keep Ryan Walters, the firebrand schools chief, off her schedule.
QualityHD/Shutterstock
CVS Health will not cover Gilead's Yeztugo, generic name lenacapavir (LEN), citing "clinical, financial, and regulatory factors."
Anthony Constantine/Shutterstock; CREATISTA/Shutterstock
Opinion: For the evangelical right that dominates Republican politics, their dream is for LGBTQ+ people to disappear, writes John Casey.
Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.