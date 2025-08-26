➡️ Today’s news roundup starts on an uplifting note, as this gay couple in Washington D.C. responded to the attacks on marriage equality in the best way: exchanging “I dos” in front of thousands of people at WorldPride. “We literally invited the entire world to our wedding.”

Meanwhile, members of Congress have banded together to ask the Supreme Court to uphold bans on “conversion therapy.”

At the University of Wyoming, a sorority’s right to admit trans women was upheld by a judge; but the University of Michigan is the latest institution to back away from gender-affirming care for minors.

Here’s a throwback: an article in today’s New York Times about gay Republicans supporting Trump linked back to an old interview that Trump gave The Advocate when he was running for president in 2000 — and it shows just how much his political stances have changed.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Meet the Virginia gay bar owner who married his partner in front of 100,000 strangers courtesy Freddie Lutz Freddie Lutz and his longtime partner, Johnny Cervantes, got hitched during WorldPride…on a float.

Almost 200 members of Congress call on the Supreme Court to uphold bans on conversion therapy Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images; Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Fair Share America; Lev Radin/Shutterstock Lawmakers are asking the high court to uphold states’ rights to ban the dangerous practice.

Read Donald Trump's Advocate interview from 2000, where he defends gays, Mexicans www.advocate.com When he ran for president in 2000, the real estate mogul sang a different tune when it came to minorities.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.