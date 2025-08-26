➡️ Today’s news roundup starts on an uplifting note, as this gay couple in Washington D.C. responded to the attacks on marriage equality in the best way: exchanging “I dos” in front of thousands of people at WorldPride. “We literally invited the entire world to our wedding.”
Meanwhile, members of Congress have banded together to ask the Supreme Court to uphold bans on “conversion therapy.”
At the University of Wyoming, a sorority’s right to admit trans women was upheld by a judge; but the University of Michigan is the latest institution to back away from gender-affirming care for minors.
Here’s a throwback: an article in today’s New York Times about gay Republicans supporting Trump linked back to an old interview that Trump gave The Advocate when he was running for president in 2000 — and it shows just how much his political stances have changed.
Until tomorrow,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
courtesy Freddie Lutz
Freddie Lutz and his longtime partner, Johnny Cervantes, got hitched during WorldPride…on a float.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images; Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Fair Share America; Lev Radin/Shutterstock
Lawmakers are asking the high court to uphold states’ rights to ban the dangerous practice.
University of Wyoming; Shutterstock Creative
Judge Alan B. Johnson called further attempts to litigate the matter “futile.”
Matthew G Eddy/Shutterstock.com
Gender-affirming care remains legal in Michigan, but Donald Trump’s attack on trans people is making it harder to access.
www.advocate.com
When he ran for president in 2000, the real estate mogul sang a different tune when it came to minorities.
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!