➡️ It’s another intense news day, particularly for the trans community, as Utah prosecutors say text messages between Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter and his roommate (who has been under scrutiny from right-wing media for possibly being trans) have become pivotal evidence in the case.
Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has quietly withdrawn a lawsuit against a doctor accused of providing gender-affirming care for youth, and AGs from nine other states have pledged to support young trans people.
We also take a closer look at the history of the Log Cabin Republicans, and reflect on the life of legendary actor Robert Redford.
Right-wing media have been consumed with unconfirmed reports that Tyler Robinson’s roommate, who appears incredulous in the exchanges, may be transgender.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has quietly withdrawn the lawsuit against a doctor accused of providing gender-affirming care.
"You belong here. You inspire us. And we do love you," nine state AGs tell trans youth in a new video.
It has long been the nation's leading LGBTQ+ Republican group. Here's where it's been and where it is now.
The Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid actor who made his name with classic good looks will be remembered for his lifelong commitment to furthering environmental and human rights causes.
