9 state Attorneys General pledge to support transgender youth: 'We have your back'

Nine Democratic state Attorneys General have vowed to do "whatever it takes" to defend the rights of transgender youth as the school year begins.

A new video campaign from the National Women's Law Center features Rob Bonta (California), Anthony Brown (Maryland), Andrea Campbell (Massachusetts), Charity Clark (Vermont), Keith Ellison (Minnesota), Letitia James (New York), Kathy Jennings (Delaware), Dana Nessel (Michigan), and Dan Rayfield (Oregon) each stating "I promise to fight for trans students."

"We will continue to hold this federal administration accountable, fighting to protect your rights, to protect access to health care, and so much more," the AGs take turns reciting. "When it comes to keeping trans youth safe, we will do whatever it takes. We are protecting our hospitals and clinics to provide the care that you may need. We won't look away if students are facing hostile learning environments, and we will hold schools accountable under our state laws."