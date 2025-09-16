9 state Attorneys General pledge to support transgender youth: 'We have your back'

Nine Democratic state Attorneys General have vowed to do "whatever it takes" to defend the rights of transgender youth as the school year begins.
A new video campaign from the National Women's Law Center features Rob Bonta (California), Anthony Brown (Maryland), Andrea Campbell (Massachusetts), Charity Clark (Vermont), Keith Ellison (Minnesota), Letitia James (New York), Kathy Jennings (Delaware), Dana Nessel (Michigan), and Dan Rayfield (Oregon) each stating "I promise to fight for trans students."
"We will continue to hold this federal administration accountable, fighting to protect your rights, to protect access to health care, and so much more," the AGs take turns reciting. "When it comes to keeping trans youth safe, we will do whatever it takes. We are protecting our hospitals and clinics to provide the care that you may need. We won't look away if students are facing hostile learning environments, and we will hold schools accountable under our state laws."
"As the school year starts, we want you to remember: You belong here. You inspire us. And we do love you," they conclude. "So, have a great school year and know that you've got some people who have your back."
Donald Trump signed an executive order attempting to ban gender-affirming care for people under 19 shortly after taking office, which a federal judge blocked in February after finding that it is likely unconstitutional. Twelve states filed a separate lawsuit in August, asserting that the care is legally protected under their laws and the order violates states’ rights guaranteed by the 10th Amendment.
Despite the care being protected under state laws, providers in California, Connecticut, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, and more have discontinued their programs, citing the Trump administration's threats. After University of Michigan Health stopped providing gender-affirming care for youth, Nessel warned it to reconsider or her office would be "considering all of our options" for legal action.
“There is broad support throughout the nation to resist the administration’s attacks on trans students,” Fatima Goss Graves, National Women’s Law Center’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “These young people — our children — continue to be bullied by the administration and other extremists in ways that threaten their education and even their existence."
"Even as Donald Trump has rolled back civil rights enforcement, many states are stepping up to hold schools accountable and ensure every child can learn in an environment free from discrimination," she continued. "Students need to know there are people who have their back and will never stop fighting for their right to learn in safety and dignity.”
Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes