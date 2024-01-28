Happy Saturday!

👏🏼 By now, I think we can all agree that toxic masculinity causes a lot of problems in society — like, a lot a lot. Trans TikToker, actor, and writer Leo Macallan has published a few videos delving into how he embraced masculinity while realizing its toxic elements weren't necessary or good. The Advocate's Ryan Adamczeski spoke to Leo about his videos and what he hopes people learn from watching them.

“Embrace the traits that deepen your sense of being, those that nurture your connection to yourself,” Leo said. “Regardless of the gender assignment, what makes you feel healed? What makes you feel confident? What makes you feel worthy? As long as it’s not hurting anyone, do that.” Read the interview here. ✨

❌ A coalition of more than 60 human rights groups is calling out anti-LGBTQ+ measures in spending bills that are meant to fund the government. Far-right Republicans have continued to push proposals targeting the rights of queer folks in these pieces of legislation. The coalition sent a letter to congressional leaders urging them to vote down the additions. “These appropriations bills are littered with an unprecedented number of anti-LGBTQ+ provisions intended to harm LGBTQ+ people,” Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said. ❌

💕 Who doesn't love Brandi Carlile? 💕 The queer Americana icon finally broke through the mainstream a few years ago and she is everywhere and is working with everyone. We wrangled up some of our favorite collaborations because, well, we wanted to. You're welcome. 🎵 🎶

In other news:

🫖 Tea time 🫖 Florida Rep. Michele Rayner stirred up some controversy this week by supporting a ban on minors under 16 using social media. The out Democrat has been outspoken on the impact of social media on the mental health of young people, and she pushed back on First Amendment arguments citing her own childhood: "I grew up in a household where my mama told me that until I paid some bills at her house, I didn’t really have any First Amendment rights." Her critics include LGBTQ+ activists who say the bill could restrict youth from accessing valuable sexual health resources.



☕ What do you think? Email us at social@advocate.com to join the conversation.