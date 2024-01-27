Scroll To Top
Religion

Pope Francis: Blessings for same-sex couples are for the people, not the unions

Pope Francis Always Watching One Eye Open Kiss My Ring Bless Same Sex People Not Couples Unions
Shutterstock

The pope issued a clarification of sorts in an address at the Vatican Friday.

trudestress

Pope Francis, facing backlash over his approval of blessings for same-sex couples, issued a clarification of sorts Friday, saying the blessings are meant for the people in the relationship, not the relationship itself.

The pope made the statement in an address to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican department responsible for maintaining Roman Catholic doctrine.

“When a couple spontaneously approaches [a priest] and asks for them, he is not blessing the union, but simply the people who together have requested it,” he said, according to the Vatican's official news site.

“Not the union,” he said, “but the persons, naturally taking into account the context, sensitivities, the places where one lives, and the most appropriate ways to do it.”

“Francis appeared to acknowledge the pushback the document [approving the blessings] unleashed, particularly in Africa, where bishops have effectively rejected it and where in some countries same-sex activity can lead to prison or even the death penalty,” Reuters reports. Bishops in Zambia and Malawi have already said no such blessings will take place in their countries.

The pope released the document, Fiducia Supplicans (Supplicating Trust), December 18. It stressed that same-sex relationships should not be considered equivalent to marriage and that any ceremony blessing them should not resemble a wedding. Despite these limitations, his announcement met with praise from Catholic LGBTQ+ groups and denunciation from church conservatives. The church teaches that same-sex intimacy is sinful and that Catholics who are attracted to members of the same sex should remain celibate.

In the Friday address, he pointed out, “These blessings, outside of any liturgical context and form, do not require moral perfection to be received.” They serve to “concretely show the closeness of the Lord and the church to all those who, finding themselves in different situations, ask for help to continue — sometimes to begin — a journey of faith,” he said.

Francis had previously defended and sought to clarify the approval of these blessings in an interview broadcast January 14 on the Italian TV program Che Tempo Che Fa. “The Lord blesses everyone,” he said at the time. “But then people have to enter into a dialogue with the blessing of the Lord and see the path that the Lord proposes. We have to take them by the hand and lead them along that path and not condemn them from the start.”

From Your Site Articles
ReligionYahoo FeedNews
approval of blessingsblessings for peoplechurchmarriagemarriage equalitypope francisroman catholic churchroman catholic doctrinesame-sex couplessamesex couplesvaticanvatican departmentvaticans official news sitewedding
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio