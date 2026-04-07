Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Attacks on abortion and gender-affirming care are inextricably linked

Opinion: Lawmakers are using the same tactics, including criminalization, surveillance, and restrictions on young people to limit access to both abortion and gender-affirming care, write state policy experts with the National LGBTQ Task Force and the Guttmacher Institute.

Split image of protest signs reading “My Body My Choice” and “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” at demonstrations

Protest signs reading “My Body My Choice” and “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” are held at demonstrations

John Anderson/Getty Images; Sanchit Khanna/Getty Images

What does a person seeking abortion care have in common with a young trans person seeking gender-affirming care? More than most people think.

The campaign to restrict gender-affirming care follows a well-worn and ultimately successful playbook designed by anti-abortion advocates. That success has emboldened them to target intersecting issues and groups who face the steepest barriers to accessing sexual and reproductive health care, like young people.

Now, the movements to restrict gender-affirming care and abortion care are evolving together too. Many of the same policymakers are using parallel tactics to limit access to both. As state policy experts tracking attacks on LGBTQ+ communities and on reproductive health and rights, we can connect the dots between these strategies that increasingly depend on criminalization, expanding state surveillance of personal health care decisions, and limiting young people’s autonomy. Understanding how these attacks overlap is critical to resisting them and building solidarity across both fights.

These movements have both been disturbingly effective, and as they become increasingly interlinked, could build on each other to reinforce strategies for restricting care. Thirteen states are enforcing total abortion bans, and many more restrict access throughout pregnancy. Twenty-four states are enforcing total bans on gender-affirming care for young people, with last year’s decision in United States v. Skrmetti effectively endorsing state efforts to restrict this best practice health care.

Young people are in the crosshairs of both movements, as they face the steepest barriers to accessing abortion and gender-affirming care. This is because young people have the fewest resources to travel, and often face parental involvement restrictions. Policymakers are increasing these barriers, working to eliminate processes like judicial bypass that can provide a path for abortion care for young people who do not or cannot involve a parent and systematically dismantling the support systems and information young people rely on. Tennessee and Idaho have enacted abortion support bans — partially blocked by courts — that impose civil or criminal liability on non-parent adults who help minors travel out of state for care. These laws threaten abortion funds and support organizations that can help young people get financial or logistical support to obtain health care that is legal in other states.

Young people in many states also cannot access gender-affirming care due to bans – yet policymakers are still going further to chill access. Eight states have adopted vague “aiding and abetting” provisions that can harm young people by restricting providers from making referrals, sharing medical records, discussing out-of-state treatment options, refilling prescriptions, or even conducting lab work. These bills actively harm young people, and send the message that providers and others will pay the price for supporting them.

Criminalization is another powerful tool in this shared playbook. States have paired restrictions on gender-affirming care with harsh penalties, including loss of licensure, steep fines, and criminal and civil penalties to create a chilling effect on provision.These attacks mirror how criminal threats have been deployed against abortion providers and helpers, with laws that increasingly target patients, providers, abortion funds, and others who help people obtain care. In both efforts, the end goal goes far beyond criminalization; policymakers want to create a chilling effect over entire care infrastructures to make them too risky to sustain.

We’re also seeing policymakers weaponize private health data. In the abortion context, mandated abortion reporting, required in almost every state, has become increasingly dangerous. Given the current landscape, that data may pose a huge threat to patient privacy and can be tools for law enforcement, particularly intimidating for patients who are forced to travel across state lines for care. We are also seeing this dynamic in the gender-affirming care context, through efforts to investigate providers, subpoena private patient records, and even punish supportive parents. Just this March, policymakers in Tennessee introduced a new bill that would add extensive reporting requirements for gender-affirming care providers—the same bureaucratic trap used to target abortion providers designed to bury providers in paperwork and create data sources that could be misused and turned against patients.

It is far past time to think of attacks on gender-affirming care and abortion care as separate political agendas. These overlapping strategies demand joint advocacy and political responses. As we fight for a world where everyone can access the health care they need, abortion and gender-affirming care must be non-negotiable.

Meera Rajput, JD, is a state policy analyst at the National LGBTQ Task Force.

Kimya Forouzan, JD, MPH, is a principal state policy advisor at the Guttmacher Institute.

Opinion is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at voices@equalpride.com. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists, and editors, and do not directly represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

kim reynolds smiling and holding up a finger
States

Iowa can enforce previously blocked ‘don’t say gay’ law, appeals court rules

The decision means schools can restrict certain books and LGBTQ+ topics in class while courts continue to weigh the law’s constitutionality.

demonstrators holding protect lgbtq families and conversion therapy hurts kids hurts families hurts faith signs
National

The Supreme Court’s conversion therapy ruling is being misunderstood

The justices focused on how the law was written, not the science behind conversion therapy. But the impact could still be significant.

pete hegseth speaking in the white house briefing room with donald trump looking on
National

Hegseth compares Iran rescue to resurrection as Trump threatens strikes on civilian infrastructure

The dramatic recovery of a downed airman became a religious metaphor at the White House, where Trump also threatened Iran and the press.

Cake topper gay wedding couple of two male grooms
Opinion

Don't fall for WSJ's 'normal gay' whitewashing of queer life

Opinion: A recent Wall Street Journal op-ed divorcing "gay" from "queer" people reinforces a hierarchy of belonging that privileges proximity to straightness, rewards conformity, and marginalizes anyone who cannot or will not meet its terms, argues Josh Ackley.

More For You

Thank goodness Pam Bondi’s abhorrent tenure as AG is over

pam bondi

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on February 11, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
To say that I’ve been looking forward to writing a column about Pam Bondi being fired would be an understatement. God, was she atrocious, and in so many ways that I’d have to write this column as part of a series. She did for law what a wrecking ball did to the East Wing of the White House. Keep Reading →

Once again, a woman takes the fall for an unpopular president

Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi was fired as attorney general — the latest in a string of prominent women in the Trump administration to be ousted.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
This is not a defense of Pam Bondi. Keep Reading →

How a 'trans panic' defense changed the outcome of two murders

A judge’s gavel resting on law books with scales of justice in the background

Symbols of the justice system underscore how the “trans panic” defense shaped the outcome of two murder cases.

People Images/Shutterstock
The year 2026 marks the 40th anniversary of the murders of D. F. McLaughlin and Lorean Quincy Weaver, who were killed by the same man in Syracuse, New York. While Ted Botha’s The Girl With the Crooked Nose (2008) and Michael Capuzzo’s The Murder Room (2010) chronicle the forensic work that solved Weaver’s case, McLaughlin’s homicide remains overlooked—even though her death played an important role in bringing the killer to justice. Keep Reading →

Idaho’s bathroom bill isn’t just about bathrooms. It never was

Blurred crowd of travelers moving through a busy airport terminal

A blurred crowd moves through an airport terminal, reflecting the anonymity of everyday public life—and what’s at stake when that anonymity is questioned.

Takuma Digital Assets/Shutterstock
Idaho’s HB 752 is being sold as a transgender bathroom bill. That’s reason enough to oppose it. But that description is also too neat for the kind of damage a law like this is built to do. Bills like this may begin with trans people as the chosen target, but they seldom stay confined there. The minute a state turns bathroom access into a matter of suspicion, complaint, and criminal punishment, it gives strangers permission to start reading one another’s bodies for evidence. Keep Reading →

The Supreme Court just handed conversion therapy a new license for violence

u.s. supreme court with flower bed

Flowers adorn a garden in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building on March 31, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images
The Supreme Court’s ruling against Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy for minors is being framed as a victory for free speech. It is not. It is a victory for a practice that has spent decades disguising coercion and psychological harm as treatment. It is also a decision about children. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved