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Seattle advocates seek emergency support for transgender newcomers displaced from red states

Leaders are urging city officials to treat the growing influx of displaced transgender people as a humanitarian emergency.

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The Space Needle stands among downtown buildings on July 31, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

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Seattle’s LGBTQ Commission has formally requested that a civil state of emergency be declared to support nonprofits to address an influx of queer and trans people fleeing red states. Now, organizations serving LGBTQ+ people, particularly transgender newcomers, are rallying for potential tax breaks and emergency funding to ease mounting strains on housing, healthcare access, and social services.

The Commission formally urged Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson to declare a civil state of emergency.

“Community-based organizations are already responding to this crisis: Gender Justice League, TRACTION, KOI, MANTIS, UTOPIA, Seattle’s LGBTQ+ Center, and other citywide and countywide organizations and mutual aid networks have provided support for 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals and families. Many IDPs have relocated from states such as Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Kansas, and Idaho due to anti-trans legislation, threats to personal safety, and barriers to healthcare and legal recognition,” reads a recommendation from the commission.

Related: Transgender Americans are fleeing hostile red states. Seattle says it’s overwhelmed

The commission said local organizations are providing a wide range of support services for displaced LGBTQ+ people, including emergency financial aid, transportation, housing assistance, legal help, safety planning, community support, and access to gender-affirming care. But advocates say demand for those services has surged so quickly that some groups are already struggling to keep up. The commission warned that Seattle’s existing emergency response systems are not designed to address what it described as a growing wave of internal displacement, placing increasing strain on nonprofits, housing resources, and public health infrastructure. It added that grassroots efforts alone are no longer enough to meet the scale of the need.

An emergency declaration would allow the allocation of emergency or contingency funding to community-based providers and trigger a coordination of resources across city departments to address the issue.

This Saturday, there will be an “Emergency Trans March and Rally” at Cal Anderson Park, where advocates will also call on Wilson to issue the emergency declaration, according to the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. The rally is scheduled for 3 p.m. Pacific.

“GENOCIDAL and VILE legislation across the US have left transgender people with one option- TO FLEE. TENS OF THOUSANDS of our siblings are flocking to SEATTLE where they find STRUGGLING community orgs fighting uphill to support them! These refugees NEED MORE SUPPORT than what POVERTY STRICKEN, UNEMPLOYED, and OVERWHELMED volunteers can do. Tell Mayor Wilson NO MORE!” reads a call to action posted on Reddit.

Related: RFK Jr.'s HHS investigates Seattle Children's Hospital over youth gender-affirming care

from Seattle

Wilson, in a letter responding to the Commission, acknowledged the crisis but also warned that the city will have to weigh the request alongside multiple competing needs before a decision is reached.

Related: Seattle police arrest 23 during anti-trans rally clashes in LGBTQ+ neighborhood

“I share your view that a coordinated, citywide approach is needed to evaluate immediate needs, fortify critical services, and chart a longer-term path forward for us,” Wilson wrote. “At this juncture, I believe the most effective and substantive next step is to convene a team alongside the Seattle Office for Civil Rights to work directly with the LGBTQ Commission, the City Council, City agencies, community organizations, and regional partners.”

She did note broader budget constraints currently facing the city, but promised to proactively search for ways to meet the urgent needs of an influx of transgender people in a city that long promised to be welcoming to all.

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