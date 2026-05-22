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Wisconsin families demand hospitals resume trans youth care after federal court ruling

More than 65 state organizations are urging UW Health and Children’s Wisconsin to resume gender-affirming care for minors.

Office buildings sit on the edge of a lake.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison campus, including UW Health buildings (bottom left).

Av9/Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0

LGBTQ+ advocates in Wisconsin are calling on two major hospitals to resume gender-affirming care for youth, arguing that providers are now protected by a federal court ruling blocking the Trump administration’s policy.

On Thursday, more than 65 Wisconsin organizations published an open letter to both the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Children’s Wisconsin, which suspended the services for youth in January.

“Gender-affirming care is how we ensure Wisconsin’s transgender young people can become the healthy adults and compassionate leaders we know this state needs,” reads the letter, which was distributed by the LGBTQ+ advocacy groups Fair Wisconsin and GSAFE.

Last December, the Trump administration ordered hospitals to cease gender-affirming care for youth or risk losing federal funds through programs like Medicaid. Many providers, like the Wisconsin hospitals, complied with the policy before it was enforced or held up in court, effectively cutting trans youth nationwide off from their longtime providers and ongoing treatment.

A federal judge struck down the Trump administration’s policy last month, ruling that the administration had overstepped its authority. Despite this reversal, hospitals that halted care have widely been silent on whether the services will return, with few exceptions.

Related: California hospital will continue youth gender-affirming care after families protest

The Wisconsin hospitals are among those still holding out. UW Health told The Advocate it does not plan to resume its services yet, and Children’s Wisconsin did not immediately return a request for comment.

“This decision was not made lightly. While we continue to believe this is evidence-based care, threats from those federal actions are not fully resolved,” a spokesperson for UW Health wrote in a statement to The Advocate. “The current risk is too great to resume this care. We recognize the challenges faced by impacted patients and families and remain committed to providing patient-centered care.”

LGBTQ+ advocates in the state have criticized the hospitals for cutting off care, and in Thursday’s open letter described the services as fundamental to supporting trans youth.

“Young people and their families deserve to know it is within their power to continue to access this medically necessary care,” the letter reads. “All these young people want, and all their families and providers want for them, is for them to be able to thrive and live in a body that feels like home. The provision of gender-affirming care makes that possible.”

Abigail Swetz, executive director of Fair Wisconsin, told The Advocate that the letter represents a broad group of Wisconsin residents and organizations “banding together” to support trans youth and challenge the two hospitals' decision.

Related: Minnesota’s largest pediatric system restarts gender-affirming care for trans minors

She said it has been a disappointment for LGBTQ+ residents and organizations that the hospitals have not resumed care in light of last month’s court decision, but that they plan to continue advocacy and organizing efforts until it does.

“I’m really thankful for this broad coalition of organizations coming together and showing support. Because no one should have to shoulder this alone,” Swetz said. “We will keep working until that care restarts.”

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