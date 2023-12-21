Everything You Missed at Austin Wolf's Inaugural Collab Week

The FOMO might be setting in right now.

Austin Wolf is one of the most recognizable pornstars in the world, as he's built his own empire in a very competitive adult film industry.

Not only does he create endless amounts of on-camera content, but he's also the CEO of his own fan site 4MyFans and a Men.com exclusive model.

Right before Thanksgiving, Wolf took his passion to the next level by recruiting some of the top adult entertainers from around the world to attend his inaugural Collab Week in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

With other famous famous like Josh Moore, Reno Gold, Jason Luna, Paul Cassidy, and many more in attendance... there's certainly plenty of content to roll out the next few months.

"As somebody who's been in the industry a long time and the level of success that I've obtained, I feel like I [have] responsibilities and I think it's a great way to bring everyone together," Wolf tells The Advocate. "When one wins, we all win!"

A vast majority of the spicy content was filmed at the gorgeous Almar Resort in the heart of Zona Romántica.

While these content trips may just look like a bunch of parties and fun, there's no denying that these pornstars are putting in long hours to make the most of the opportunity.

"Every single one of these boys comes to work. We want workers. Every one of us... black, white, Asian, brown, whatever you are... there is opportunity for you. We have taken it back. We are going to do it our way. If you don't like it, don't watch... but you're going to watch," Wolf shares.

As a content creator who has a lot of eyes on him every single day, Wolf is aware of the responsibilities that come with his platform and he hopes to help normal people who need a little excitement in their lives.



"I get messages beyond just adult entertainment. I have at least one a week where someone's like 'I recently opened up to my husband about watching your content and we've totally re-sparked.' We're inspiring. I love that aspect of things. When people come to you with these stories, we're totally touching people without ever meeting them."

Although he may get plenty of praise from his supporters online, Wolf also gets tons of backlash and hate.



With an election year looming and LGBTQ+ rights under attack, the model is hoping people will spread positive energy as opposed to any division, especially in the gay community.

"I think it's a great time for all of us to have an open mind. There is no right answer to bigotry... except don't. I'm not going to judge you. I would just ask that you wouldn't judge me or my people either. We create the things that you do behind a closed door. Part of what we do makes the world go round."

People in the LGBTQ+ community have also shown their disdain for some of the content Wolf has posted. However, the star is defending his line of work by encouraging everyone to be open-minded on things they don't understand or wouldn't personally enjoy themselves.



"Sex is natural. Sex is beautiful. Sex is adventurous. Sex is dangerous. Sex is exciting. I don't think that you should judge me based off of loving this job. There are things I don't understand, but I fully respect... like trans men and women. Look at what they're going through right now. Do I know what that's like? No. I have no idea. I think we should stick to what we know and respect what we don't."

Wolf has worked in the porn industry for many years now, but the star has no plans of slowing down. Even when his days as a model are over, fans can expect Wolf to tackle a larger role behind the scenes for many years to come.

"I just love the industry so much so I really don't ever want to leave. We're talking about all the way into my '60s and '70s. I see myself always being part of the adult community. I have a partner and we've had aspirations of having kids at one point. My biggest motivation for stopping is him, which is ironic considering he's never asked me to stop and I don't think he ever would."