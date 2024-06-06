Magic Johnson says he'll always 'support, guide, and love' his gay son in moving birthday post

Magic Johnson is his son EJ's "biggest fan."

The NBA star recently posted a social media tribute to EJ, who is gay, wishing him a happy birthday and expressing his pride in his child. The post featured several images of some of EJ's fiercest outfits over the years, from a stunning white pantsuit to a sleek black dress.

"EJ is amazing and intelligent and has helped so many other people live life as their authentic selves, comfortable in their own skin," Johnson wrote. "Never forget I will always be here to support, guide, and love you because I’m your biggest fan!"

Johnson continued his message in a follow-up post, featuring a family picture with himself, EJ, his wife Cookie , and daughter Elisa. He wrote, "What a fabulous dinner to celebrate EJ’s birthday tonight! As a parent, it’s always a joy to see my kids happy!"

EJ, 32, was outed by TMZ in 2013. Johnson and Cookie supported him publicly at the time, though the athlete would later admit that he wasn't always completely accepting of his sexuality.

The father and son each spoke to Variety in 2022 about their process, with EJ revealing that Johnson would prohibit him from wearing feminine clothes growing up. He said that his parents "were the last people that I really had to talk to about it," and that they "they had to really take that in and digest it."

“Especially my dad, because he was really the last person to talk to," EJ said. "I think it was just a lot for him to swallow in that conversation. A lot of just going back and forth. And he just was rattling off about things that weren’t particularly nice. But he’s not somebody who works great being cornered or surprised.”

After coming out, EJ would find success appearing on the reality seriesRich Kids of Beverly Hills, before later becoming the subject of his own spin-off series, EJNYC, which was the first reality series to profile a queer youth of color. He has since worked on a number of fashion and entertainment shows as a commentator.



Johnson said that he eventually changed his heart after he saw how EJ's coming out helped other young LGBTQ+ people come out to their own parents. The revelation also inspired him to leave the church he grew up in, the West Angeles Church of God in Christ, because of their views on LGBTQ+ people.

“He changed me,” Johnson continued in his 2022 interview. “He was so proud. This dude here is just so proud of who he is."