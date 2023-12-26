Scroll To Top
Adult Entertainment Star Michael Lucas Says He Had Name Written on IDF Bomb, Sparking Controversy

@michaellucasnyc/Instagram; X

He posted the pics in response to transphobic anti-Israeli MMA fighter Jake Shields found IDF had written his name on a similar bomb.

Adult entertainment star Michael Lucas recently claimed he asked IDF forces to paint his name on armaments being used in the battle against Hamas militants in Gaza.

The adult performer known for his porn and pro-Israeli views made the claim in response to a social media post from transphobic MMA fighter Jake Shields. The far-right fighter has been highly critical of Israeli military operations in Gaza, and his social media is filled with disturbing images of the conflict, its impact on civilians, especially Palestinian children, as well as claims that appear unsubstantiated.

Shields posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 16 that his name, along with the names of other critics of the Israeli military actions in the conflict, were written on armaments destined to be dropped in Gaza.

“The IDF is writing my name and others who are speaking out against their evils on missiles,” Shields wrote.

While Shields said he was “enraged” that U.S. tax dollars were being used to fund such actions, Lucas responded that he requested his name be written on a bomb and then posted a pic to prove his claim, along with a mocking response.

“Got a pic before and after,” Lucas posted along with a pic showing his name written in red on a bomb. “Did you get them too? Amazing difference!”

Both posts resulted in heated comments from those in support and opposition to the views expressed by both men.

Shields has used his social media to not just express his views on the Israeli/Palestinian conflict but also to share his support of Donald Trump and his often transphobic and homophobic set of beliefs.

