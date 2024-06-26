Drag queen schools Marjorie Taylor Greene on gender: 'You have no idea what you’re talking about'

Marjorie Taylor Greene has a lot to say about drag for someone who knows so little about it.

The Georgia representative threw a fit online yesterday after several drag queens appeared on Capital Hill to lobby for LGBTQ+ protections. Jiggly Caliente, Joey Jay, and Brigitte Bandit met with lawmakers Tuesday, to lobby for the Equality Act, the legislation that would amend the 1964 Civils Rights act to include gender identity and sexual orientation, encompassing the groups under federal nondiscrimination policies.

After Bandit, an artist based in Austin, Texas, went on CNN to promote the group's efforts — dubbed “Drag Lobby Day” by organizing group MoveOn Political Action — Greene took to Twitter/X to decry "men pretending to be women."



"What’s scary is men pretending to be women reading gender cult lying books to our children, provocatively dancing nearly nude in public spaces, and taking over our bathrooms, sports, and private spaces," the conservative wrote. " Women and children need protection from them."



The most obvious problem among Greene's fallacious assertions? Bandit, who the politician accused of endangering women, was born female. The drag queen quickly pointed that out to Greene, clapping back by pointing out just how little the Republican knows about the communities she so passionately hates.



"Hi Marjorie! I’m Brigitte and I’m the queen in the clip. I’m born female and not a man," Bandit wrote. "You are just proving that gender is socially constructed and have no idea what you’re talking about and why you should have no say in our lives."

