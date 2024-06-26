Scroll To Top
Politics

Drag queen schools Marjorie Taylor Greene on gender: 'You have no idea what you’re talking about'

texas Drag queen Brigitte Bandit confused transphobe Marjorie Taylor Greene
instagram @brigittebandit; Lev Radin/Shutterstock

Drag queen Brigitte Bandit, who was born female, epically clapped back after Greene accused her of being a danger to women.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has a lot to say about drag for someone who knows so little about it.

The Georgia representative threw a fit online yesterday after several drag queens appeared on Capital Hill to lobby for LGBTQ+ protections. Jiggly Caliente, Joey Jay, and Brigitte Bandit met with lawmakers Tuesday, to lobby for the Equality Act, the legislation that would amend the 1964 Civils Rights act to include gender identity and sexual orientation, encompassing the groups under federal nondiscrimination policies.

After Bandit, an artist based in Austin, Texas, went on CNN to promote the group's efforts — dubbed “Drag Lobby Day” by organizing group MoveOn Political Action — Greene took to Twitter/X to decry "men pretending to be women."

"What’s scary is men pretending to be women reading gender cult lying books to our children, provocatively dancing nearly nude in public spaces, and taking over our bathrooms, sports, and private spaces," the conservative wrote. " Women and children need protection from them."

The most obvious problem among Greene's fallacious assertions? Bandit, who the politician accused of endangering women, was born female. The drag queen quickly pointed that out to Greene, clapping back by pointing out just how little the Republican knows about the communities she so passionately hates.

"Hi Marjorie! I’m Brigitte and I’m the queen in the clip. I’m born female and not a man," Bandit wrote. "You are just proving that gender is socially constructed and have no idea what you’re talking about and why you should have no say in our lives."

While her followers continued to mock the politician, Bandit attempted to re-draw attention to the cause that she and her fellow artists set out to support. The three queens also lobbied for the Transgender Bill of Rights, the landmark law introduced last year by Democratic legislators that would "guarantee certain rights for transgender and nonbinary people with respect to public services and accommodations, employment, housing, health care, and other specified areas."

"It's very scary for queer people to exist in a time where we see this kind of rhetoric being pushed by our lawmakers and the people who should care about issues that actually affect the American people [instead of] attacking our community," Bandit said in her CNN interview. "It's very disappointing, and I hope for better for our country."

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
