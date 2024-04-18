Marjorie Taylor Greene has sunk so low even Fox News can't stand her anymore

Marjorie Taylor Greene's antics have gone so far off-the-rails that even Fox News is denouncing her.



Liz Peek, a financial writer at the network, recently targeted Greene in a brutal opinion piece where she called the lawmaker an "idiot" who is "trying to wreck the GOP." And that's just the title.

"It’s high time someone in the Republican Party told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to turn all that bombastic self-serving showmanship and drama queen energy on Democrats, and stop trying to defeat her own party," Peek's first paragraph reads.

Peek's characterization of Greene's "wild antics and equally harebrained conspiracy theories" is the only factual part of the article, which is rife with falsehoods about green energy, labor unions, immigration, Ukraine, Hunter Biden — just about everything, really. But her criticisms speak to the growing divide between the conservative extremist and her Republican colleagues.

Greene most recently introduced a motion to remove Mike Johnson from his position as Speaker of the House of Representatives, expressing outrage at his willingness to ever-so-slightly compromise with Democrats on foreign assistance and border security. She was also upset by his agreed funding for domestic programs like the DOJ and FBI.

Johnson, whose history of anti-LGBTQ+ comments rivals Greene's, called the motion "absurd" and has refused to resign. He has also received support from former President Donald Trump, who only said in a post to his Truth Social that Johnson is "doing about as good as you're going to do" given the circumstances.

The resolution has not yet been brought to vote, despite Green introducing it weeks ago. Only one other legislator has joined Greene's crusade — conservative Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who said earlier this week that he would co-sponsor the motion. It still seems unlikely to go anywhere, as Republicans are reluctant to repeat the debacle that ensued due to their ousting of previous House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a sentiment that Peek also echoed.

“My message for MTG? Borrowing from Hillary Clinton: Get over yourself," she wrote.