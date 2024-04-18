Scroll To Top
Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene has sunk so low even Fox News can't stand her anymore

Marjorie Taylor Greene arrogant speak to the hand motion crowded public street
Shutterstock

Fox News recently published a scathing opinion piece slamming Greene's “bombastic self-serving showmanship and drama queen energy.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene's antics have gone so far off-the-rails that even Fox News is denouncing her.

Liz Peek, a financial writer at the network, recently targeted Greene in a brutal opinion piece where she called the lawmaker an "idiot" who is "trying to wreck the GOP." And that's just the title.

"It’s high time someone in the Republican Party told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to turn all that bombastic self-serving showmanship and drama queen energy on Democrats, and stop trying to defeat her own party," Peek's first paragraph reads.

Peek's characterization of Greene's "wild antics and equally harebrained conspiracy theories" is the only factual part of the article, which is rife with falsehoods about green energy, labor unions, immigration, Ukraine, Hunter Biden — just about everything, really. But her criticisms speak to the growing divide between the conservative extremist and her Republican colleagues.

Greene most recently introduced a motion to remove Mike Johnson from his position as Speaker of the House of Representatives, expressing outrage at his willingness to ever-so-slightly compromise with Democrats on foreign assistance and border security. She was also upset by his agreed funding for domestic programs like the DOJ and FBI.

Johnson, whose history of anti-LGBTQ+ comments rivals Greene's, called the motion "absurd" and has refused to resign. He has also received support from former President Donald Trump, who only said in a post to his Truth Social that Johnson is "doing about as good as you're going to do" given the circumstances.

The resolution has not yet been brought to vote, despite Green introducing it weeks ago. Only one other legislator has joined Greene's crusade — conservative Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who said earlier this week that he would co-sponsor the motion. It still seems unlikely to go anywhere, as Republicans are reluctant to repeat the debacle that ensued due to their ousting of previous House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a sentiment that Peek also echoed.

“My message for MTG? Borrowing from Hillary Clinton: Get over yourself," she wrote.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo FeedPoliticiansRepublican Party
conservativesfox newshouse of representativesinfightingkevin mccarthyliz peekmarjorie taylor greenemike johnsonmotion to vacateopinion piecerepublicansthomas massiepeople
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio