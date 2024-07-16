Scroll To Top
Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans attack transgender rights on RNC opening night

Marjorie Taylor Greene RNC 2024 speech attacking transgender rights
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“Let me state this clearly, there are only two genders,” Greene said to cheers in Milwaukee.

In one of the first prime-time speeches at the Republican National Convention, Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked transgender people.

Celebrating the renomination of Donald Trump as the GOP nominee for president, the anti-LGBTQ+ lawmaker signaled a shift away from recognizing transgender identities if Republicans regain power.

“Let me state this clearly, there are only two genders,” Greene said to cheers in Milwaukee, “and we are made in God’s image, amen. And we won't shy away from speaking that simple truth ever.”

The comments were among the more incendiary remarks on the same day the party adopted a platform for 2024 that softened some prior anti-LGBTQ rhetoric but prominently adopted anti-trans rhetoric. Multiple speakers took swipes at the community in the convention's opening day.

In the evening's first major speech, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson referenced Democrats' "fringe agenda includes biological males competing against girls and the sexualization and indoctrination of our children.”

Later, Michigan Rep. John James alleged, "Our daughters were sold on hope, and now they’re being forced on the playing fields and changing rooms of biological males."

There is no evidence trans youth have an advantage in sports over their cisgender peers. Transgender student-athletes have different body types just as cisgender student-athletes. Genetics and training can affect how trans students play as well as if the student is on puberty blockers as part of their gender-affirming care.

As for Greene, she had started her short speech in an atypically somber tone, noting the assassination attempt on Donald Trump over the weekend, and celebrating the life of Corey Comperatore, a retired firefighter shot and killed at the event.

But she quickly shifted into a screed of accusations and bigotry, including accusing President Joe Biden of scheduling recognition of transgender people for a Christian holiday.

“They promised unity and delivered division. They promised peace and brought war,” Greene said of Democrats. “They promised normalcy and gave us transgender visibility day on Easter Sunday.”

Of course, the Transgender Day of Visibility falls on March 31 every year, while Easter moves.

Regardless, Greene promised the election of Trump would return America to greatness.

“He will make America successful again. He will make us wealthy again, and as God is my witness, he will finally give us the country we deserve, because Donald Trump is the leader America deserves.”

