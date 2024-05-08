Scroll To Top
Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene finally did it: She triggered motion to end Mike Johnson’s run as Speaker of the House

Marjorie Taylor Greene Motion to Oust House Speaker Mike Johnson
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images

The Georgia Republican triggered a privileged motion to vacate the office of Speaker of the House on Wednesday afternoon.

Cwnewser

House Speaker Mike Johnson, the Louisiana Republican, narrowly dodged an ouster attempt initiated by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, thanks to support from Democrats.

Greene’s Wednesday afternoon motion to vacate Johnson’s office failed to gain traction beyond a handful of votes, marking a significant setback for the controversial congresswoman. Despite Greene’s efforts to rally support for her resolution, it was swiftly blocked after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, also of Louisiana, moved to table the motion, garnering overwhelming support from fellow Republicans and Democrats.

The failed ouster attempt comes after two days of closed-door discussions between Greene and Johnson, during which Greene laid out her demands. While Greene’s resolution was framed as a response to Johnson’s bipartisan approach, Democrats largely praised the speaker for his recent actions, particularly his role in passing a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine. However, Johnson’s critics, including some within his own party, have raised concerns about his ability to effectively lead amidst mounting internal divisions.

Greene ignited controversy with her motion to oust Johnson, alleging “UniParty” collusion between establishment Republicans and Democrats. Greene’s Wednesday evening maneuver, delivered amidst a charged atmosphere on the House floor, shone a light on deep divisions within the GOP.

“Mr. Speaker, I seek recognition to give notice of my intent to raise a question of the privileges of the House,” Greene declared, her voice cutting through the din of boos and heckles from fellow Republicans. “The form of the resolution is as follows, declaring the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant. This is the UniParty for the American people watching,” she said as lawmakers continued to boo her.

According to Axios, House Democrats had expressed dismay over Johnson’s recent extended discussions with Greene, fearing potential concessions to her demands.

This story is developing.

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
