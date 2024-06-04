Scroll To Top
Politics

Colorado GOP calls LGBTQ+ people 'godless groomers' in Pride month email: 'God hates flags'

Colorado GOP sends email suggesting burn all pride flags
Colorado GOP; Honeycruller/Shutterstock

The state's GOP party recently sent out a campaign email that called LGBTQ+ people "barbaric," "creeps," “degenerates,” "groomers," "predators," “radicals,” and “reprobates."

The Republican Party of Colorado has called to "burn all Pride flags" in a shocking Pride Month message to its followers.

The state's GOP recently sent out a campaign email that referred to LGBTQ+ people as "barbaric," "creeps," “degenerates,” "godless," "groomers," "predators," “radicals,” and “reprobates." The message also linked to a sermon from Pastor Mark Driscoll, which proclaimed in the video thumbnail "God hates flags," wordplay on a popular conservative slogan that uses a derogatory slur.

"The month of June has arrived and, once again, the godless groomers in our society want to attack what is decent, holy, and righteous so they can ultimately harm our children," the email stated, via Denver journalist Kyle Clark.

Post by @kyleclark9news

View on Threads

The email then referred to gender-affirming care as "barbaric medical procedures" and falsely claimed the treatment is "irreversible." While surgical procedures — which are rarely, if ever, performed on minors — are permanent, puberty blockers and many side effects of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) are reversible.

"These degenerates want to violate our children and their innocence," the message continued.

After Clark posted the emails to social media, the official account for the Colorado GOP responded with a gif fire of pixelated fire and the message: "Burn all #pride flags this June."

Post by @kyleclark9news
View on Threads

The email is not the first viciously anti-LGBTQ+ message to appear in Colorado Republicans' inboxes — the party sent out another email just two weeks ago that called for parents in the state to take their kids out of public schools because Democrats are trying “to turn more kids trans.”

The May message referred to transgender identity as a "fetish" and "disturbing behavior which should be treated rather then [sic] encouraged." It also claimed that using a person’s pronouns does “not make any sense and causes gender confusion.”

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
