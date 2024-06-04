Colorado GOP calls LGBTQ+ people 'godless groomers' in Pride month email: 'God hates flags'

The Republican Party of Colorado has called to "burn all Pride flags" in a shocking Pride Month message to its followers.

The state's GOP recently sent out a campaign email that referred to LGBTQ+ people as "barbaric," "creeps," “degenerates,” "godless," "groomers," "predators," “radicals,” and “reprobates." The message also linked to a sermon from Pastor Mark Driscoll, which proclaimed in the video thumbnail "God hates flags," wordplay on a popular conservative slogan that uses a derogatory slur.

"The month of June has arrived and, once again, the godless groomers in our society want to attack what is decent, holy, and righteous so they can ultimately harm our children," the email stated, via Denver journalist Kyle Clark.

The email then referred to gender-affirming care as "barbaric medical procedures" and falsely claimed the treatment is "irreversible." While surgical procedures — which are rarely, if ever, performed on minors — are permanent, puberty blockers and many side effects of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) are reversible.

"These degenerates want to violate our children and their innocence," the message continued.



After Clark posted the emails to social media, the official account for the Colorado GOP responded with a gif fire of pixelated fire and the message: "Burn all #pride flags this June."

The email is not the first viciously anti-LGBTQ+ message to appear in Colorado Republicans' inboxes — the party sent out another email just two weeks ago that called for parents in the state to take their kids out of public schools because Democrats are trying “to turn more kids trans.”

The May message referred to transgender identity as a "fetish" and "disturbing behavior which should be treated rather then [sic] encouraged." It also claimed that using a person’s pronouns does “not make any sense and causes gender confusion.”