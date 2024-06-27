Scroll To Top
Politics

Colorado Republican who called LGBTQ+ people 'godless groomers' loses his primary​

Colorado GOP Dave Williams speaks for House Republicans during Colorado State Legislature
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Dave Williams, chair of the Colorado GOP, lost his primary after a campaign email and tweet calling to "burn all Pride flags."

The Colorado Republican who sent out a campaign email calling LGBTQ+ people "godless groomers" has lost his primary.

Dave Williams, chair of the Colorado GOP, lost his primary election for the state’s 5th Congressional District Tuesday night to conservative commentator Jeff Crank, who will face Democrat River Gassen in the November general.

The vote came just weeks after Williams sent out an email to Republican voters that referred to queer people as "barbaric," "creeps," “degenerates,” "godless," "groomers," "predators," “radicals,” and “reprobates."

"The month of June has arrived and, once again, the godless groomers in our society want to attack what is decent, holy, and righteous so they can ultimately harm our children," the email read. It then linked to a sermon from Pastor Mark Driscoll, which proclaimed in the video thumbnail "God hates flags," wordplay on a Westboro Baptist Church slogan that uses a derogatory slur.

Williams' fellow Republicans called on him to resign following the message, with the Jefferson County GOP saying in a statement that "as County Republican Party leaders, the time has come for us to say we have had enough."

"We are standing up for our constituents, our candidates, and all who want to see positive change in our state," the group wrote. "It is clear Dave Williams' leadership does not align with the majority of Colorado Republicans, especially after this last email message. We urge him to step down to allow us to bring in a new Chair who will help build our party, support all our candidates and county organizations, and bring unity."

After losing his primary, Williams may soon lose his position as chair of the Colorado GOP whether or not he resigns. The vice chair of the El Paso County Republican Party submitted a petition Wednesday calling for a special meeting to vote on his removal after gathering enough signatures, at least a quarter of them being from central committee members.

If approved, the removal vote will be held during a special meeting on August 31.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsColoradoHomophobiaPrideRepublican PartyYahoo FeedPoliticiansNews
5th congressional districtcampaign emailcoloradocolorado gopdave williamsel paso countygroominghomophobiajeff crankjefferson countypride monthrepublican partyrepublicansriver gassenpolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio