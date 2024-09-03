Scroll To Top
Politics

Donald Trump claims schools are performing gender-affirming surgeries on transgender kids. That's not true.

donald trump moms for liberty
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump made the wild claim at a Moms for Liberty conference.

Cwnewser

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, continued to push his transphobic rhetoric during an appearance at the annual Moms for Liberty Summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Speaking with Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice, Trump criticized the growing acceptance of transgender Americans in society and opposed transgender inclusion in sports and health care.

During the hour-long discussion, Trump reiterated his belief that transgender women should be barred from participating in women’s sports. He also lied about access to gender-affirming care for minors.

“Think of it, your kid goes to school and comes home a few days later with an operation,” Trump falsely claimed, misrepresenting the complex and highly regulated process of gender-affirming health care for minors in the United States.

“The school decides what’s going to happen with your child. And many of these childs, 15 years later say, what the hell happened? Who did this to me? They say, who did this to me? It’s incredible,” Trump said.

No children are going to school and receiving surgery there for gender dysphoria.

The Moms for Liberty Summit, a gathering known for its opposition to LGBTQ+ inclusivity and the teaching of structural racism in K-12 schools, provided a platform for Trump to spread disinformation. The group has been at the forefront of pushing back against LGBTQ+ rights in schools, supporting book bans, and opposing mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has also supported the controversial Project 2025 agenda, a plan outlining sweeping changes for a second Trump presidency, including proposals such as terminating the Department of Education and restricting discussions on race and gender in classrooms.

Related: What is Project 2025 and how will it affect LGBTQ+ Americans?

At the conference, Justice criticized Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee running alongside Vice PresidentKamala Harris, for signing an executive order protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ people to receive gender-affirming healthcare in his state. She accused Walz of turning Minnesota into a sanctuary state for what Justice described as “abusive” gender-affirming care access for children. Walz signed legislation in 2023 that shields people from punishment by other states for seeking or providing such care in Minnesota.

Major medical associations in the U.S. support gender-affirming care for transgender youth and adults.

Trump’s appearance comes after significant setbacks for Moms for Liberty. In November 2023, voters across the United States largely rejected candidates endorsed by the group in school board elections. The group saw major defeats in states like Pennsylvania and Iowa.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has classified Moms for Liberty as an anti-government extremist group due to its advocacy for book bans in school libraries and spreading hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community. Despite these classifications, the group continues to be a vocal supporter of Trump and his policies, further entrenching their alignment with far-right ideologies.

Toward the end of Trump’s appearance, Justice claimed that Moms for Liberty is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization. “We only endorse in school board races,” she said.

However, she went on to endorse Trump, saying, “I want to tell you personally, sir, that I endorse you for President of the United States.”

In response to Trump's appearance at the conference, a Human Rights Campaign spokesperson, Brandon Wolf, said in a statement to The Advocate, "We deserve leaders who bring out the best in who we are as a country. Donald Trump, who knows nothing but self-centered grievance and hate, is not one of those leaders. And vile rhetoric like his has real consequences, escalating discrimination, bullying, and, often, violence against LGBTQ+ people. In November, we have to reject this man, his never-ending parade of chaos and division, and elect a President who believes that we are all deserving of respect, dignity, and the chance to thrive."

Cwnewser
Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
