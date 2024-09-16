Scroll To Top
Election

Donald Trump spewed anti-trans lies at Tucson rally for 7 minutes. Here are the claims debunked

donald trump repeats lies for big applause
a katz/shutterstock

The lies about children transitioning, Olympic athletes, and more just keep on coming.

trudestress

Donald Trump repeated a series of anti-transgender lies at a Thursday rally in Tucson.

The former president and current Republican presidential nominee targeted trans youth and Olympic athletes in his meandering speech.

“Can you imagine, your child goes to school and they don’t even call you and they change the sex of your child,” he said, repeating a falsehood he has often used. He blamed this on his Democratic rival for the presidency, Vice President Kamala Harris, as if she has control over school districts around the nation.

At a rally in Wisconsin September 9, he had said, “Can you imagine you’re a parent and your son leaves the house and you say, ‘Jimmy, I love you so much, go have a good day in school,’ and your son comes back with a brutal operation? Can you even imagine this? What the hell is wrong with our country?”

Genital surgery is almost never performed on minors, and it certainly isn’t performed in schools. Some young trans people go on puberty blockers and hormone treatment, almost always with the consent of a parent or guardian, and those are administered in medical offices. Some schools allow students to change their names or pronouns, and policies vary as to whether parents are notified. But that’s not by any means “a brutal operation.”

Trump also repeated the false claim that Olympic boxer Imane Khelif is transgender. When Khelif fought Italian boxer Angela Carini, a “beautiful young woman from Italy … was fighting against a man who transitioned,” he said in Tucson. But Khelif is not trans, nor is she intersex (although, of course, trans and intersex people deserve to participate in sports without discrimination).

“The Algerian boxer was born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, boxed as a female, has a female passport,” a spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee said during this summer’s Paris games. “This is not a transgender case. There has been some confusion that somehow it’s a man fighting a woman. This is just not the case, scientifically. On that, there is consensus. Scientifically, this is not a man fighting a woman. I think we need to kind of get that out.”

Khelif has filed a cyberbullying complaint in France over the transphobic lies spread about her, naming Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling, and Trump and others may be investigated as well.

Trump further claimed that trans college swimmer Lia Thomas broke an Olympic record. She broke a pool record at Harvard University during the Ivy League Championships in 2022, but she has not broken an Olympic record. She was not allowed to compete in this year's Olympics.

Trump said she won by a lot, misgendering Thomas and exaggerating. “In fact, [Thomas] was having lunch while the other young ladies were recovering. [Thomas] was enjoying a nice lunch as the rest of them were swimming. How demeaning to women, right? Demeaning. How ridiculous.”

Trump said he’d bar “men,” meaning trans women, from women’s sports. He had previously said he will revoke President Joe Biden’s civil rights protections for transgender students “on day one” if he is elected. He has also promised to outlaw gender-affirming care for minors.

“We will keep critical race theory and transgender insanity out of our school,” he said at the Tucson rally. “It’s amazing. It’s insane. You know that always gets the biggest applause. It’s like a poll. You’re like a pollster. You’re like a free poll, I must say.”

Video of his full remarks is below, to watch if you dare.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
ElectionYahoo Feed
2024 electionarizonadonald trumpgenderaffirming carehormone treatmentimane kheliflia thomaspoliticianspoliticsschool districtstransgendertransgender youthtransphobiatucsonvice president kamala harris
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

15 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio