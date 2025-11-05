Zohran Mamdani, LGBTQ+ ally, wins New York City mayoral election and makes history

It's official — Zohran Mamdani has been elected as the next mayor of New York City.

The 34-year-old Democratic nominee, a self-described Democratic socialist and LGBTQ+ ally, beat former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in a historic victory after running a grassroots campaign mobilized by young voters.

The Associated Press called the election in Mamdani's favor shortly after 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Mamdani's platform has been centered around making life in NYC affordable: free buses, universal child care, city-owned grocery stores, and a rent freeze on rent-stabilized apartments. He has also advocated for human rights, condemning the war in Gaza, the Trump administration's decision to bomb Iran, and the disappearance of Mahmoud Khalil.

Mamdani's campaign promises for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers include the expansion and protection of gender-affirming care across New York City, including a $65 million investment; the commitment to "strengthen and uphold the rights of queer and trans New Yorkers" through sanctuary protections; and the creation of an Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs with the intent to "expand and centralize the services, programs, and support LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers' needs across housing, employment, and more."

As a state representative for New York’s 36th district, Mamdani backed the repeal of the “Walking While Trans” law that was disproportionately used to arrest transgender women. He cosponsored the Gender Recognition Act, which made it easier for trans and nonbinary people to legally change their gender, and allowed the gender neutral "X" option. He also voted in favor of the state's shield law, which prevents patients and providers of gender-affirming care in the state from being prosecuted by other states.

As NYC mayor, Mamdani has promised to protect the rights of trans New Yorkers. He said in an October campaign advertisement honoring late trans activist and Stonewall veteran Sylvia Rivera that his administration "will not sit idly by while trans people are attacked. We’ll deploy hundreds of lawyers to combat Trump’s hate."

“Since taking office, Donald Trump has waged a scorched-earth campaign against trans people," Mamdani said. "The man with the most power has expended enormous energy targeting those with the least. . ... We can’t bring Sylvia back, but we can honor her memory by building a city where trans New Yorkers are cherished. In a time of darkness, New York must be the light.”