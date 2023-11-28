Giant George Santos Balloon on the National Mall Has the Internet in Stitches

Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
In a striking and hilarious display of political protest, a 15-foot inflatable caricature of embattled gay New York Rep. George Santos was erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, amid the escalating calls for his removal from Congress.
The balloon, commissioned by MoveOn Political Action, depicts Santos adorned with a red tie labeled “full of lies,” drawing attention to the controversy surrounding his tenure.
MoveOn is a progressive group that engages in activism around Democratic causes.
The event, part of the “Expel Santos NOW Action” organized by MoveOn, commenced at Union Square before making its way closer to Capitol Hill. This visual spectacle coincides with a growing sentiment against Santos following a series of revelations about his conduct and background — including that he spent campaign money on luxury goods and OnlyFans. A recent report by the House Ethics Committee, finding “substantial evidence” of Santos’s lawbreaking, has further fueled the outcry against the New York representative.
Alongside protest balloon, MoveOn has initiated a petition demanding Santos’s resignation or expulsion. The petition, authored by Anne Wolfson, has already amassed over 154,934 signatures, nearing its target of 200,000. It underscores Santos’s deceit regarding his background and qualifications as well as his alleged fraud, arguing that his presence in Congress disrespects and disservices the electorate of New York’s 3rd District.
Several individuals who signed the petition expressed frustration with the current state of Congress and the need for ethical integrity in elected officials.
On X, many were amused by the balloon.
"What’s great about the @MoveOn balloon is that it flails and lies just like George Santos," one user wrote.
Another felt inspired by Katy Perry lyrics to write, "Do u ever feel… like a George Santos balloon… drifting through the wind… wanting to start again."
Despite the mounting pressure, Santos has survived two expulsion votes, with reports indicating a shift in the stance of some lawmakers following the House Ethics Committee’s findings. Santos has announced his decision not to seek a second term, citing biases against him. He is expected to hold a press conference on the Capitol steps on Thursday morning.