Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump excludes the only gay man and Black governors from White House dinner

Trump has excluded Jared Polis and Wes Moore, the only out gay man and only Black governors, from the White House governors dinner.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis; Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

Trump has excluded Jared Polis and Wes Moore, the only out gay and Black governors, from the White House governors dinner.

Jesse Paul; Maxim Elramsisy/Shuttershock

After announcing that he will only host Republicans during the annual presidential meeting with governors, Donald Trump has excluded the only out gay man and only Black governors from the following dinner event.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore have not been invited to the White House dinner with the National Governors Association, which Moore is a vice chair of. The decision comes seemingly for no reason — other than the obvious.

Related: Colorado's Jared Polis Is First Out Gay Man Reelected Governor

"It’s not lost on me that I’m the only Black governor in this country," Moore said in a recent appearance on CNN’s State of the Union. "And I find that to be particularly painful, considering the fact that the president is trying to exclude me from an organization that not only my peers have asked me to help to lead, but then also a place where I know I belong in."

The White House hosts a bipartisan meeting with the NGA every winter, with this year's scheduled for February 19 to 21. Trump announced last week that the meeting would exclude Democrats, prompting the NGA to withdraw its association from the event.

All governors are still invited to dinner at the White House after the meeting — except for Moore, who is Black, and Polis, who is an out gay man. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, who are both out lesbians, still have invitations as of this moment.

No specific reason has been given for Moore and Polis' exclusions, though both have long been at odds with the Trump administration. Polis has often spoken out against the president, famously using South Park art to mock his presidential portrait in the Colorado capitol.

Related: Out gay Colorado Gov. Jared Polis mocks Donald Trump's 'unflattering painting'

Trump threatened in August to deploy the National Guard in Baltimore, which he has in other Democratic cities in a supposed crackdown on crime. When Moore invited him to visit the city and see its safety firsthand, Trump threatened to withdraw federal funding for the Key Bridge.

"I have long learned — and I’ve talked to the people and the children of my state — that I am never in a room because of someone’s benevolence or kindness," Moore continued. "I’m not in a room because of a social experiment. I’m in the room because I belong there and the room was incomplete until I got there."

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

AI companion grock chatgpt ai services love relationship digital
Opinion

I fell for an AI—and then it rejected me

What started as curiosity and flirtation turned into something far more unsettling when Randell Smith’s digital companion suddenly decided he’d crossed a line.

Erik Bottcher
States

Newly elected N.Y. State Sen. Erik Bottcher: state must be a bulwark against Trump

Bottcher, a gay Democrat, easily won the state Senate seat last week.

vacationers take photos in front of the disney world cinderella castle
News

Gay Days Orlando canceled, citing sponsor losses and mounting pressures on LGBTQ+ gatherings

It was supposed to be the event's 35th anniversary in June.

Left: Eric Pinder and Dwayne Smoot are married on the ice at the Orlando Solar Bears arena in Orlando, Florida. Right: A still from the TV series Heated Rivalry shows Scott Hunter and Kip Grady sharing a tender moment on the ice.
Culture

Older gay men built their own hockey fandom. Then came ‘Heated Rivalry’

The hit show is an unexpected invitation for some older gay hockey fans to reflect on love, acceptance, and coming out.

More For You

Protest set at NYC’s Stonewall after Trump administration removes Pride flag from national LGBTQ+ monument

stonewall national monument

People walk by the Stonewall Monument on June 26, 2025 in New York City.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A protest is set for Tuesday afternoon at the Stonewall National Monument in New York City after the Trump administration removed the LGBTQ+ Pride flag from the site. That decision has drawn swift backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates, New York officials, and national civil rights groups who say the move is part of a broader effort to narrow how queer history is told on federal land. Keep Reading →

Don Lemon at HRC dinner: 'When the First Amendment becomes optional, democracy becomes hollow'

Don Lemon speaks at HRC dinner

Don Lemon speaks at HRC dinner

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign
Out journalist Don Lemon made a surprise appearance at the Human Rights Campaign’s Greater New York Dinner Saturday night, speaking about the attacks on press freedom in light of his recent arrest and those of other reporters. Keep Reading →

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger sends marriage equality & abortion rights amendments to voters

abigail spanberger signing a piece of legislation alongside advocates

LGBTQ+ advocates and Virginia legislators applaud Gov. Abigail Spanberger as she signs legislation that will place the issue of enshrining marriage equality into the state's constitution before the voters.

Office of Gov. Abigail Spanberger/Screenshot
With advocates at her side and an eye on a volatile national legal landscape, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger Friday signed legislation sending a slate of constitutional amendments to voters, including a measure that would finally erase the state’s ban on same-sex marriages and replace it with an affirmative right to marriage equality. Keep Reading →

Black Americans are disproportionately criminalized for living with HIV. Here's how

Black woman holding red HIV ribbon

Black people in the U.S. aren't just more likely to have HIV — they're more likely to be criminalized for it.

Talukdar David/Shuttershock.com
Black people in the U.S. aren't just more likely to have HIV — they're more likely to be criminalized for it. Keep Reading →

Florida restores funding for 16,000 people's HIV medication — for now

Florida restores funding for 16,000 people's HIV medication — for now

The Florida Department of Health is reversing its funding cuts to a program that provides HIV medication for low-income individuals, but only until they can do it legally.

Shuttershock Creative
The Florida Department of Health is reversing its funding cuts to a program that provides HIV medication for low-income individuals, but only until they can do it legally. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved