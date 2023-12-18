The Teaser of Ziwe’s Interview With George Santos Is Here

“One jokester and a national joke sit across from each other in a bombshell interview,” Ziwe says in the teaser for her interview with former U.S. Rep. George Santos, the gay New York lawmaker who was expelled from Congress recently.

Santos is only the sixth person ever expelled from Congress following an ethics investigation that found that he probably broke federal law.

The interview hits YouTube on Monday, December 18 at 11 a.m. ET.

The teaser already sets up what’s sure to be pure entertainment with Ziwe’s uncompromising questions and Santos’s ego.

“Oh my god. Legs all for days. Look at you,” Santos says when Ziwe walks into the interview area where he’s sitting and getting his makeup done.

Shortly after Santos asks to speak with Ziwe and asks her to “be mindful of the DOJ stuff.”

How does Ziwe respond?

“What do you mean by mindful?” she asks.

Santos also dabs at one point.