The Teaser of Ziwe’s Interview With George Santos Is Here

“One jokester and a national joke sit across from each other in a bombshell interview,” Ziwe says in the teaser for her interview with former U.S. Rep. George Santos, the gay New York lawmaker who was expelled from Congress recently.
Santos is only the sixth person ever expelled from Congress following an ethics investigation that found that he probably broke federal law.
The interview hits YouTube on Monday, December 18 at 11 a.m. ET.
The teaser already sets up what’s sure to be pure entertainment with Ziwe’s uncompromising questions and Santos’s ego.
“Oh my god. Legs all for days. Look at you,” Santos says when Ziwe walks into the interview area where he’s sitting and getting his makeup done.
Shortly after Santos asks to speak with Ziwe and asks her to “be mindful of the DOJ stuff.”
How does Ziwe respond?
“What do you mean by mindful?” she asks.
Santos also dabs at one point.
The former lawmaker (now Cameo star) is also facing over 20 criminal charges related to his campaign finances. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Democratic governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, announced earlier this month that a special election would be held on February 13 to fill the congressional seat left vacant by Santos’s expulsion.
New York Democrats have nominated former Rep. Tom Suozzi for the special election to succeed the fabulist.
Suozzi represented a previous version of New York's 3rd Congressional District, on the north shore of Long Island, for three terms before vacating the seat to launch an ultimately unsuccessful primary challenge to Hochul last year.