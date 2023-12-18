Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

The Teaser of Ziwe’s Interview With George Santos Is Here

Ziwe and George Santos
John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images; Shutterstock

"What could we do to get you to go away?" Ziwe asks the disgraced gay Republican in the clip, which reveals when the interview airs.

“One jokester and a national joke sit across from each other in a bombshell interview,” Ziwe says in the teaser for her interview with former U.S. Rep. George Santos, the gay New York lawmaker who was expelled from Congress recently.

Santos is only the sixth person ever expelled from Congress following an ethics investigation that found that he probably broke federal law.

The interview hits YouTube on Monday, December 18 at 11 a.m. ET.

The teaser already sets up what’s sure to be pure entertainment with Ziwe’s uncompromising questions and Santos’s ego.

Related: George Santos, the Fabulist Lawmaker, Is Expelled from Congress

“Oh my god. Legs all for days. Look at you,” Santos says when Ziwe walks into the interview area where he’s sitting and getting his makeup done.

Shortly after Santos asks to speak with Ziwe and asks her to “be mindful of the DOJ stuff.”

How does Ziwe respond?

“What do you mean by mindful?” she asks.

Santos also dabs at one point.

The former lawmaker (now Cameo star) is also facing over 20 criminal charges related to his campaign finances. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Democratic governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, announced earlier this month that a special election would be held on February 13 to fill the congressional seat left vacant by Santos’s expulsion.

New York Democrats have nominated former Rep. Tom Suozzi for the special election to succeed the fabulist.

Suozzi represented a previous version of New York's 3rd Congressional District, on the north shore of Long Island, for three terms before vacating the seat to launch an ultimately unsuccessful primary challenge to Hochul last year.

From Your Site Articles
Arts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedPolitics
ziwegeorge santosinterviewyoutuberepublican party
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Alex Cooper

Read Full Bio