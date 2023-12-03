Scroll To Top
Politics

Is George Santos Headed to Hollywood?

George Santos' story is getting the HBO-treatment.

News broke late Saturday that the disgraced former U.S. Rep. George Santos will be the subject of a new movie by HBO Films after the studio bought the rights to Mark Chiusano's new book on the gay ex-lawmaker The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos.

The book came out on November 28 and examines the myriad of lies the Republican from New York has told from going to college to being a star athlete to where he previously worked.

Deadline reports that the "meteoric political rise of George Santos and the web of fabulist tales it was built on" will be explored by Frank Rich, the executive producer of HBO's acclaimed satire comedy Veep and HBO's drama Succession.

The outlet, which was first to report the news, writes that the project will be a dark comedy that delves into the congressional race on Long Island that eventually led to Santos's rise.

Mike Makowsky (HBO’s Bad Education) will write the film.

Related: George Santos, the Fabulist Lawmaker, Is Expelled from Congress

"The film tells the story of a seemingly minor local race that wound up a battle for the soul of Long Island, and unexpectedly carved the path for the world’s most famous (and now disgraced) congressman. It follows the Gatsby-esque journey of a man from nowhere who exploited the system, waged war on truth and swindled one of the wealthiest districts in the country to achieve his American Dream," Deadline reports.

Chiusano will serve as a consulting producer.

Santos was expelled from Congress earlier this week in a 311 to 114 vote, making him the sixth lawmaker to be ousted from the House of Representatives. It came after a House Ethics Committee report that found Santos had probably broken federal law and that he allegedly used campaign cash to pay for luxury goods, OnlyFans subscriptions, and Botox treatments. He was also accused of sexual misconduct by a former staffer.

Additionally, Santos is facing 23 criminal charges over various fraud allegations. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A special election will now be held to fill the vacant seat that belonged to the fabulist Santos.

PoliticsArts & EntertainmentYahoo Feedfilm
congressfrank richgay ex-lawmakergeorge santoshollywoodhouse ethics committeelong islandmark chiusanonot guiltysexual misconductsuccessionthe fabulistveep
