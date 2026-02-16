Hillary Clinton hits back at Czech leader over 'gender revolution' remark

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit back strongly at the Czech Republic’s deputy prime minister, Petr Macinka, Saturday at the Munich Security Conference when he said the U.S. had gone too far with the “woke revolution” and the “gender revolution.”

The exchange came in a discussion of Ukraine’s war with Russia during a panel at the conference. Donald Trump is trying “to force Ukraine into a surrender deal” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that is “shameful” and “corrupt to the nth degree,” Clinton said.

“I believe Ukraine is fighting for our democracy and our values of freedom and civilization on the front lines, losing thousands of people and having their country destroyed by one man’s mania to control them, and I think Trump either doesn’t understand or could care less about that suffering,” she added.

Macinka commented, “I think you really don’t like him,” meaning Trump. Clinton responded, “That is absolutely true. Not only do I not like him, I don’t like him because of what he’s doing to the United States and the world, and I think you should take a hard look at it if you think there is something good that will come out of it.”

Macinka then said Trump’s actions in the U.S. are a reaction to “some policies that really went too far — too far from regular people, too far from reality. … We saw the cancel culture, we saw the woke revolution, I don’t agree with the gender revolution, the climate alarmism.”

“Which gender revolution?” Clinton said. “Women having their rights?”

Macinka said, “I think there are two genders,” and Clinton asked, “How about half of us, can we have our rights?”

He continued, “Some of us think there is more than two genders. I think there is male and female, and the rest, probably, is a social construct. This is something that went too far.”

Clinton clapped back, “But does that justify selling out the people of Ukraine who are on the front lines dying to save their freedom and their two genders, if that’s what you’re worried about?”

Macinka then said, “I’m sorry that it makes you nervous‚” and Clinton responded, “It doesn’t make me nervous, it makes me very, very, unhappy.”

Clinton didn’t touch on transgender issues directly, but she moderated another panel at the conference that featured U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, the first out trans member of Congress. Clinton praised the work McBride has done in educating her colleagues about these issues, first in the Delaware state legislature and now in Congress, and said McBride has shown “immense grace in the face of attacks, even from your fellow members of Congress.”