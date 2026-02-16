Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hillary Clinton hits back at Czech leader over 'gender revolution' remark

Clinton told Czech Deputy Prime Minister Petr Macinka that was a ridiculous remark to make when Trump is "selling out" Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Hillary Clinton at Munich Security Conference

Hillary Clinton at Munich Security Conference

Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit back strongly at the Czech Republic’s deputy prime minister, Petr Macinka, Saturday at the Munich Security Conference when he said the U.S. had gone too far with the “woke revolution” and the “gender revolution.”

The exchange came in a discussion of Ukraine’s war with Russia during a panel at the conference. Donald Trump is trying “to force Ukraine into a surrender deal” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that is “shameful” and “corrupt to the nth degree,” Clinton said.

Related: Hillary Clinton Agrees Transphobic Violence Is a ‘National Crisis’

“I believe Ukraine is fighting for our democracy and our values of freedom and civilization on the front lines, losing thousands of people and having their country destroyed by one man’s mania to control them, and I think Trump either doesn’t understand or could care less about that suffering,” she added.

Macinka commented, “I think you really don’t like him,” meaning Trump. Clinton responded, “That is absolutely true. Not only do I not like him, I don’t like him because of what he’s doing to the United States and the world, and I think you should take a hard look at it if you think there is something good that will come out of it.”

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Macinka then said Trump’s actions in the U.S. are a reaction to “some policies that really went too far — too far from regular people, too far from reality. … We saw the cancel culture, we saw the woke revolution, I don’t agree with the gender revolution, the climate alarmism.”

“Which gender revolution?” Clinton said. “Women having their rights?”

Macinka said, “I think there are two genders,” and Clinton asked, “How about half of us, can we have our rights?”

He continued, “Some of us think there is more than two genders. I think there is male and female, and the rest, probably, is a social construct. This is something that went too far.”

Related: Hillary Clinton Responds to Criticism of Her Transgender Statements

Clinton clapped back, “But does that justify selling out the people of Ukraine who are on the front lines dying to save their freedom and their two genders, if that’s what you’re worried about?”

Macinka then said, “I’m sorry that it makes you nervous‚” and Clinton responded, “It doesn’t make me nervous, it makes me very, very, unhappy.”

Clinton didn’t touch on transgender issues directly, but she moderated another panel at the conference that featured U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, the first out trans member of Congress. Clinton praised the work McBride has done in educating her colleagues about these issues, first in the Delaware state legislature and now in Congress, and said McBride has shown “immense grace in the face of attacks, even from your fellow members of Congress.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly
States

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes anti-trans 'bathroom bounty' bill

The bill would have designated restrooms in public buildings according to sex assigned at birth, allowing for fines and lawsuits agains people who use the "wrong" facility.

minnesota renee nicole good community vigil alex pretti
Opinion

When community care became a threat

In Minnesota, staying human was treated as a danger—and innocent lives paid the price.

abbe lowell don lemon tim malone
Crime

Defiant Don Lemon says ‘the process is the punishment’ after lawyers reveal feds took his phone

“I will fight these baseless charges, and I will not be silenced,” the gay journalist said.

don lemon with his husband and attorneys
Crime

Don Lemon faces judge who rejected DOJ’s previous attempt to charge him with a crime

The Trump Justice Department is testing whether courts will find that journalism is a crime.

More For You

For New Yorkers, Stonewall’s new Pride flag is only step one

A person in a black jacket and rainbow accessories holds up a sign that reads "Stonewall Is Not Over" and raises their opposite fist in the air.

Susan Breindel, an activist with New York City's Downtown Nasty Women Social Group, poses outside Stonewall Inn on Feb. 12, 2026.

Jack Walker for The Advocate
As local leaders raised a new Pride flag at Stonewall Thursday afternoon, Kiki Ball-Change watched through sunglasses, bundled up in a matching fur coat. Replacing it was one piece of the puzzle, she said. More important was that hundreds of people rallied against the federal crackdown on LGBTQ civil liberties. Keep Reading →

These LGBTQ+ married couples aren’t afraid to show their love

gay grooms two rainbow wedding bands

A new campaign from GLAAD aims to spotlight queer married couples, asking for submissions from those whose lives have been made better by having the legal right to marry.

Shutterstock Creative
As conservatives push to overturn marriage equality, LGBTQ+ couples are uniting to show that their love is stronger. Keep Reading →

Ben & Jerry's cofounder needs your help to 'prevent the destruction' of beloved ice cream brand

​Ben & Jerry's founder Ben Cohen

Ben & Jerry's founder Ben Cohen talks to The Advocate about DEI, Trump's ICE raids, and the fate of the company.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn
Despite creating one of the most successful (and delicious) brands of all time, Ben Cohen has never thought of himself as a businessman. Keep Reading →

This trans street medic was among 67 protesters arrested at Minneapolis hotel hosting ICE agents

Anti-ICE protest outside Graduate Hotel Minneapolis

Anti-ICE demonstrators protest outside the Graduate Hotel where federal immigration agents are staying during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, Minnesota (January 13, 2026).

Madison Thorn/Anadolu via Getty Images
Police at the University of Minnesota arrested 67 protestors two weeks ago during a demonstration outside a hotel where ICE agents were staying, among them a street medic, a volunteer who is trained to assist protesters related to medical matters, who was there to "make sure that nobody got hurt." Keep Reading →

Hundreds fill the streets near Stonewall as NYC community members reraised Pride flag Trump ordered removed

pride flag and us flag at stonewall

Political leaders in New York City hoist a Pride flag next to a U.S. flag after the Trump administration took the LGBTQ+ symbol down from the Stonewall National Monument.

TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP via Getty Images
The Pride flag is flying at Stonewall again. More than 1,000 people formed a sea of rainbow and transgender flags and handmade signs, flooding the area surrounding Lower Manhattan’s Christopher Park in Greenwich Village on Thursday after the Trump administration ordered the Pride flag removed from the Stonewall National Monument earlier this week. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved