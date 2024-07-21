Scroll To Top
Election

Kamala Harris reacts to Biden stepping aside: 'Together, we will fight and together, we will win'

Chris duMond/Getty Images

US Vice President Kamala Harris attends an event on July 17, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The vice president is poised to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Vice PresidentKamala Harris reacted to news that PresidentJoe Biden would step aside from the 2024election, endorsing her as his successor for theDemocratic Party’s nomination. Harris expressed her gratitude for Biden’s leadership and service and her commitment to uniting Democrats to defeat former PresidentDonald Trump in the upcoming election.

Harris, in a deeply personal note, praised Biden’s “extraordinary leadership” and “remarkable legacy of accomplishment,” noting that his service to the country surpasses that of many two-term presidents. She highlighted her personal connection to Biden through his late son Beau, with whom she worked as California’s attorney general, and lauded Biden’s honesty, integrity, and commitment to family and country.

Reflecting on Biden’s decision to step aside, Harris described it as a “selfless and patriotic act” that puts the American people and the country above everything else. She emphasized her honor in receiving Biden’s endorsement and her determination to earn and win the Democratic nomination.

“It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family,” Harris said.

Harris also reiterated her commitment to continue engaging with Americans about the crucial choice in the 2024 election. “My intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she wrote. “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

Harris concluded her statement by issuing a call to action.

“We have 107 days until Election Day,” Harris declared. “Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
