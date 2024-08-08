Scroll To Top
Politics

Kansas Democratic lawmaker who voted against transgender people loses primary election

Kansas state Rep Marvin Robinson
Unified Government of Wyandotte County & KCK via YouTube

Attacking the rights of transgender Americans doesn’t appear to be a winning strategy.

Cwnewser

Kansas state Rep. Marvin Robinson, a Democrat from Kansas City known for frequently siding with Republicans on key issues, lost his reelection bid in a crowded primary on Tuesday. The Kansas City Star reports that his defeat marks a significant setback in his political career, which was defined mainly by his controversial vote to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports teams.

Elected in 2022, Robinson garnered attention by voting to overturn the governor’s veto of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The law mandates athletes to compete based on their gender assigned at birth, and it has been heavily criticized as discriminatory against transgender people. Despite Republicans holding a veto-proof majority, similar bans had previously failed, that is until Robinson’s deciding vote.

He also voted for limiting food assistance and against expanding Medicaid. He also joined Republicans in supporting restrictions on abortion and the elimination of diversity and inclusion measures at public universities.

He secured only 22 percent of the vote.

Democrat Wanda Paige, a retired educator and elected Kansas City Public Schools Board member, won the primary with 49 percent of the vote, the Star reports. She is set to assume Robinson’s seat with no Republican challenger in the upcoming general election.

Robinson's defeat has significant implications for the upcoming legislative session. Laws regulating transgender Kansans continue to be hotly debated, with Kansas Republicans recently falling just short of banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, a ban Robinson supported, according to the Beacon News.

Paige has not explicitly stated how she would vote on a ban on gender-affirming care but emphasized the importance of doing what is suitable for children. “I want to vote to do the right thing,” she said. “Hear all the information, and let’s go and try to do what’s right for all of our kids.”

PoliticsKansasYahoo FeedDemocratic PartyPoliticians
democratic partykansaskansas citypoliticianspoliticsrepublican party
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio