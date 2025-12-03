Karine Jean-Pierre to lead discussion with LGBTQ+ women attorneys general on holding Trump at bay

When former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre steps onstage at a hotel ballroom near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday morning to moderate the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute’s LGBTQ+ Women in Leadership panel, she will preside over one of the most consequential gatherings of LGBTQ+ women in public office anywhere in the country.

Jean-Pierre, who recently explained in her memoir Independent why she is no longer registered as a Democrat after years of having Democratic political roles, will address a room filled primarily with Democratic elected officials, strategists, and advocates.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate’s email newsletter.

At a time when states have had to challenge the Trump administration’s every unconstitutional move, the event will bring together Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez.

Related: Joe Biden to receive top honor at LGBTQ+ leadership conference for his contributions to equality

The conversation, which showcases both the rising influence of LGBTQ+ women in government and the extraordinary pressures they now face, is part of the Victory Institute’s 41st annual International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ political gathering. More than 700 elected officials, political experts, and global human rights advocates are convening in the nation’s capital for three days of strategy sessions, trainings, and discussions on protecting democracy and defending LGBTQ+ rights amid accelerating political hostility.

Related: LGBTQ+ elected officials are facing mental health challenges. A new initiative wants to support them



“Karine Jean Pierre is a trailblazer who has shaped national conversations around equality and representation while serving at the highest levels of public service,” said Evan Low, LGBTQ+ Victory Institute President & CEO, in a press release. “Her leadership has opened doors for LGBTQ+ people across the country, and her visibility has inspired young people who have never before seen themselves reflected in positions of power. She was a powerful force at the podium, using her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and to squash misinformation about our communities. We are thrilled to have her guide a conversation with three Attorneys General who are driving some of the most important work happening today. ”

Jean-Pierre said the space itself is essential.

“The Victory Institute conference is one of the few spaces where LGBTQ+ leaders from across the globe can come together, share strategies, and build collective power,” she told The Advocate. “At a time when our rights are under attack, this gathering is essential for strengthening networks, amplifying voices, and ensuring that LGBTQ+ representation continues to grow in every level of government.”

Friday’s panel sets the tone for a day that will culminate in one of the conference’s most anticipated moments: President Joe Biden will accept the Chris Abele Impact Award for what Victory Institute leaders describe as the most LGBTQ-inclusive administration in American history.

Jean-Pierre said the stakes of the exchange she is moderating reflect that broader reality.

Related: Number of LGBTQ+ elected officials continues to grow, but more needed for equitable representation



“This conversation comes at a critical moment,” she said. “LGBTQ+ women are still vastly underrepresented in public office, yet the Attorneys General joining us are proving how transformative their leadership can be. Their work to defend civil rights and protect vulnerable communities shows what it means to lead boldly in the face of federal attacks.”

Still, she indicated that the panel will be as much about the future as it is about the present.

“By sharing their experiences, these groundbreaking leaders are not only safeguarding hard-won progress, they’re also inspiring the next generation of LGBTQ+ women to step into elected leadership,” Jean-Pierre added. “This panel is about charting a path forward and reminding us all that representation is power.”