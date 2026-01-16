Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faces $25K lawsuit for allegedly destroying a 14-year marriage

Kyrsten Sinema is being sued by the ex-wife of her former bodyguard for allegedly sleeping with him while he was still married.

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Kyrsten Sinema is being sued by the ex-wife of her former bodyguard for allegedly sleeping with him while he was still married.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Kyrsten Sinema's legal troubles just got a whole lot messier.

The former U.S. senator, an independent from Arizona and out bisexual woman, is facing a federal lawsuit from the ex-wife of her former bodyguard for allegedly engaging in “repeated episodes of sexual intercourse" with him while he was still married.

Heather Ammel filed the lawsuit, first obtained by PEOPLE, on September 30 after permanently separating from Matthew Ammel November 2024. Matthew was hired by Sinema after retiring from the army in 2022, and remained employed until her retirement from the Senate in 2025.

Related: Eight times Kyrsten Sinema let down the LGBTQ+ community — and others

Heather alleges that shortly after Matthew was hired, the head of Sinema's security team resigned, expressing to him concerns that the senator was having sexual relations with other bodyguards. Matthew stayed, as their family needed the income, accompanying Sinema on several trips, including one a year later when she brought him to a U2 concert in Las Vegas as a "gift."

Sinema and Matthew often "stayed alone together" at hotels and even her private residences, according to the suit. Sinema frequently purchased him gifts, including a theragun to "work on his back" while he traveled with her for work.

Heather noticed Matthew and Sinema were exchanging messages "of romantic and lascivious natures" on Signal in 2024, the suit states, one of which included an image of the senator in a towel. In June, she offered him a salaried position as a member of her staff.

Sinema also allegedly told Matthew — who suffers from substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, and a traumatic brain injury due to his time in the military — that he should bring MDMA on a work trip so "she could guide him through a psychedelic experience." The senator would later pay for Matthew to receive psychedelic treatment while traveling. (Sinema has spent her time since leaving the Senate promoting the psychedelic drug ibogaine as treatment for mental health disorders.)

Sinema messaged Matthew in October that year, "I miss you. Putting my hand on your heart. I’ll see you soon." Heather saw the message and replied, "Are you having an affair with my husband? You took a married man away from his family." Matthew and Heather then officially separated in November, though the lawsuit states Matthew "struggled to admit" that he was having an affair. The two had been married for 14 years, and had three children together.

Related: How Bisexual Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Is Endangering LGBTQ+ Rights

Heather and Matthew's primary residence during this time was Moore County, North Carolina. The state is one of six that has an alienation of affection statute, which allows a married person to bring a civil lawsuit against their spouse's affair partner. Heather is seeking $25,000 in damages, marking just one of the legal challenges currently facing the former senator.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint against Sinema with the Federal Election Commission in December, accusing her of using campaign contributions to fund trips to Europe, Aspen, and California’s wine country after she announced she would not seek reelection.

Sinema’s campaign, Sinema for Arizona, spent more than $100,000 on travel-related expenses between March and September 2024, according to the complaint, including $3,120 for lodging and dining in Italy and $8,000 on a Boston trip tied to the marathon, which were not connected to any campaign or Senate business.

alienation of affectionarizonacheatingcitizens for responsibility and ethics in washingtonfederal election commissionheather ammelhomewreckerhomewreckingibogaineindependentkyrsten sinemalas vegasmatthew ammelmdmamental healthmilitarynorth carolinapost traumatic stress disorderpsychedelic drugsptsdretirementsenatesubstance abusetheraguntraumatic brain injuryu.s. senatorwork travelpolitics

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

andrew clyde and sarah mcbride
Politics

Georgia Republican's weeklong anti-trans obsession with Sarah McBride plays out on the House floor and online

Rep. Andrew Clyde spent several days this week lobbing transphobic attacks against the Delaware congresswoman.

Jesse Kortuem
News

​Hockey player's viral coming-out was 'overwhelming' in 'the best way possible'

Hockey player Jesse Kortuem shares how his Heated Rivalry-inspired decision to share that he is gay has impacted him and so many others.

ICE agents
News

911 calls reveal chaos after ICE agent shot Renee Good up to 4 times

“They just shot a lady," a caller told 911 operators shortly after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot Renee Good.

University of Arkansas campus
Education

U of Arkansas withdraws offer to new law school dean because she supported trans athletes

The university announced Emily Suski's hiring last week, then changed course after conservatives spoke out against her views.

More For You

ICE violence against women is increasingly visible — and largely untracked

A poster reads "Murdered by ICE" near the site where Renee Good was killed a week ago on January 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota

A poster reads "Murdered by ICE" near the site where Renee Good was killed a week ago on January 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
This story was originally reported by Candice Norwood of The 19th. Meet Candice and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy. Keep Reading →

LGBTQ+ Americans are going back in the closet under Donald Trump: report

Man entering closet

LGBTQ+ people are going back into the closet during Donald Trump's second term as queer visibility decreases across the board, new research has found.

Shuttershock Creative
LGBTQ+ people are going back into the closet during Donald Trump's second term as queer visibility decreases across the board, new research has found. Keep Reading →

One year in, the Gender Liberation Movement is upping its fight for trans rights

​Activists stage bathroom sit-in to protest Capitol bathroom ban

Activists stage bathroom sit-in to protest Capitol bathroom ban

Alexa Wilkinson
From arrests during sit-ins at Capitol Hill bathrooms to injecting hormones on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, the Gender Liberation Movement’s freshman year has been defined by defiance. Keep Reading →

Trump threatens to use Insurrection Act to send the military to Minneapolis after ICE killing

ICE agent pepper spraying protester

A Border Patrol Tactical Unit agent sprays pepper spray into the face of a protester attempting to block an immigration officer vehicle from leaving the scene where a woman was shot and killed by a federal agent earlier, in Minneapolis, Minn. on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images
Donald Trump threatened in a social media post on Thursday to invoke the Insurrection Act to stop protests in Minneapolis after the killing of queer woman Renee Good by ICE on January 7. Keep Reading →

Progressive Democratic women take the lead in reviving ‘abolish ICE’ messaging

Abolish ICE protest sign

Anti-Ice protest in front of ICE headquarters in Foley Square, Lower Manhattan (June 10, 2025).

Christopher Penler/Shuttershock.com
This story was originally reported by Marissa Martinez of The 19th. Meet Marissa and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved