Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Now Trump’s DOJ is investigating 36 Illinois school districts over LGBTQ+ content

Federal investigators are examining whether Illinois schools taught lessons involving gender identity and sexual orientation.

harmeet dhillon

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon arrives for a news conference at the Justice Department on September 29, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Trump administration has opened civil rights investigations into 36 Illinois school districts over lessons involving sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Justice Department announced Thursday that its Civil Rights Division will investigate whether districts exposed students to what the administration calls “sexual orientation and gender ideology” content without adequately notifying parents or allowing them to opt their children out. Federal officials also said they will examine whether schools permit transgender students to use bathrooms, locker rooms, or sports teams aligned with their gender identity rather than sex assigned at birth.

Related: Illinois School Will Accommodate Trans Student, Settling Landmark Case

Related: A mom complained about a trans girl using the locker room. Hundreds turned out to support the girl

The investigations target districts across the state, including Bloomington Public Schools District 87, Ridgeview Community Unit School District 19, DeKalb Community Unit School District 428, and the Noble Network of Charter Schools in Chicago, according to the Justice Department.

“This Department of Justice is determined to put an end to local school authorities keeping parents in the dark about how sexuality and gender ideology are being pushed in classrooms,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said in a statement released by the department.

Related: Judge nixes Justice Department subpoena of telehealth trans health care provider

Related: Federal court rejects Trump Justice Department’s effort to access trans kids’ medical records

The announcement did not identify any specific books, lesson plans, or incidents that prompted the investigations. The department also stressed that investigators “have not reached any conclusions” about whether the districts violated federal law.

Still, the move landed like a warning shot in Illinois, a Democratic-led state with some of the country’s strongest protections for LGBTQ+ students.

A spokesperson for Gov. JB Pritzker accused the administration of turning civil rights enforcement into a political weapon.

“The Civil Rights Division used to investigate actual discrimination concerns to ensure all individuals are treated equally under the law, but they’re now focused on belittling the rights and humanity of LGBTQ+ communities,” the spokesperson said, according to local outlet WIFR.

Several school leaders responded with a mix of confusion and defiance.

Related: U.S. Dept. of Ed. Rules Illinois School Discriminated Against Trans Student

Related: Trump DOJ demands private medical information of transgender patients

Freeport School District Superintendent Dr. Anna Alvarado and Board President Martha Furst said they did not know why their district had been selected but were confident district policies comply with state and federal law, according to WIFR. Oregon Community Unit School District Superintendent Dr. PJ Caposey told families there was “no reason” to panic and said the district would approach the inquiry with “professionalism, preparation, and confidence in our practices,” the station reports.

The investigations are part of a broader campaign by President Donald Trump to dismantle federal recognition of transgender identity across schools, housing, healthcare, and athletics. Since returning to power, the administration has pushed agencies to reinterpret civil rights law around sex assigned at birth while portraying LGBTQ+ inclusion efforts as ideological indoctrination.

The investigations could have sweeping consequences far beyond Illinois. Even without formal findings, civil rights probes can pressure districts to rewrite policies, remove curriculum materials, or scale back support for transgender students to avoid litigation or threats to federal funding.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Melissa Etheridge performs in concert at ACL Live.
News

'Horrified': That time a journalist made Melissa Etheridge look straight

The lesbian rocker recalls in a podcast interview how "crazy" it was that a reporter gender-swapped a mention of her girlfriend to 'boyfriend' before she came out.

instagram logo
News

Meta mishandled lesbian content on Instagram

Meta’s Oversight Board said the company wrongly removed a post celebrating relationships among women.

people going about their lives in botswana
Opinion

Botswana is moving forward on LGBTQ+ rights. The U.S. is regressing

While countries once targeted by American evangelical activism begin dismantling anti-LGBTQ+ laws, the United States is building new systems of restriction and surveillance, writes Josh Ackley.

More For You

Bryon Noem’s alleged fetish is not the same thing as being transgender

Bryon Noem in a suit attending a congressional hearing in Washington, D.C.

Bryon Noem, husband of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, attends a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
It’s been a month since Bryon Noem, husband of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, broke the internet after reports of him paying sex workers to engage with his “bimbofication” fetish surfaced in a wide-spanning report by the Daily Mail. Keep Reading →

Trump targets where transgender people can be housed in an emergency

a domestic violence resource center

A Domestic Violence Resource Center in Oregon.

Shutterstock
The Trump administration is moving to strip away federal housing protections for transgender people, proposing a rule that would allow federally funded shelters and housing programs to decide placement based on sex assigned at birth rather than gender identity. Keep Reading →

Florida Republicans pass DeSantis-backed gerrymandered congressional maps

ron desantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives for the Boom Belt: A Return to First Principles in Public Markets conference on April 7, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

oe Raedle/Getty Images
Florida Republicans approved a new congressional map Wednesday, designed to lock in GOP power in Washington and hand their party as many as 4 additional U.S. House seats. Keep Reading →

Samuel Alito justified a Supreme Court ruling that threatens majority-Black voting districts

samuel alito

U.S. Associate Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr. (L) attends the luncheon following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Louisiana’s second majority-Black congressional district was an unconstitutional racial gerrymander and sharply narrowed how the Voting Rights Act can be used to challenge discriminatory election maps. Keep Reading →

Supreme Court rejects bid to punish school for respecting trans student’s identity

trans pride flag waiving with the supreme court in the background

Protesters supporting transgender athletes competing in women’s sports wave a transgender pride flag outside the Supreme Court on January 13, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Heather Diehl/Getty Images
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to revive a Florida lawsuit that sought to punish a public school for respecting a transgender student’s identity, leaving intact a lower court ruling that LGBTQ+ advocates say protects young people from being forcibly outed at home. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved