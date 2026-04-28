Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Supreme Court rejects bid to punish school for respecting trans student’s identity

A Florida couple argued that school officials violated their rights by honoring their child’s request for a different name and pronouns without first informing them.

trans pride flag waiving with the supreme court in the background

Protesters supporting transgender athletes competing in women’s sports wave a transgender pride flag outside the Supreme Court on January 13, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Heather Diehl/Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to revive a Florida lawsuit that sought to punish a public school for respecting a transgender student’s identity, leaving intact a lower court ruling that LGBTQ+ advocates say protects young people from being forcibly outed at home.

The decision in Littlejohn v. School Board of Leon County came just one week after the justices also declined to hear a similar Massachusetts case involving parents who objected to a school honoring their child’s request to use a different name and pronouns without immediately informing them. Together, the cases suggest the Court is, for now, unwilling to create a nationwide rule requiring schools to out transgender and nonbinary students to their families.

The Florida case was brought by January and Jeffrey Littlejohn, parents of a Tallahassee middle school student who, at age 13, asked school staff to use a different name and they/them pronouns. School officials followed district guidance and created a support plan allowing the student to be affirmed at school without immediate parental notification.

Related: Supreme Court passes on case over outing trans students

The parents sued, calling it a “secret gender transition plan” and arguing the school violated their constitutional rights by withholding information about their child’s gender identity. Their petition said the district had “secretly driven a wedge into the parent-child relationship” and unlawfully “usurp[ed] the parent’s role.”

The decision arrives as Republican-led states, including Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis, have made parental notification and restrictions on transgender students central to broader political attacks on LGBTQ+ rights in schools.

LGBTQ+ advocates have long warned that forced outing policies can put transgender youth at risk, especially in homes where rejection, abuse, or homelessness are real possibilities. For them, the case was never just about pronouns. It was about whether schools could be compelled to expose vulnerable students to harm under the banner of parental rights.

Related: Conservative Supreme Court justices curb California’s effort to shield transgender students from forced outing

Lower courts sided with the school district.

A federal district court judge dismissed the lawsuit, and the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision, finding that school officials were trying to support the student rather than harm the family relationship. The court said the conduct did not rise to the level of a constitutional violation and did not “shock the conscience,” the high standard required for such due process claims. The appeals court emphasized officials sought to help the child, not injure the parents.

By declining to hear the case, the Supreme Court let that ruling stand.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Two gay men in bed.
Health

Anal fissures are painful and common. Here's how to heal and get back to bottoming

If you're a gay man who loves to bottom, these tips and tricks for healing anal fissures are for you.

Women in dresses stand on a stage in front of a large screen that reads "Miss Universe."
Culture

Puerto Rico Senate leader attacks trans Miss Universe beauty pageant contestant

Thomas Rivera Schatz called her participation a “shame and disgrace” as Gabriel Rodríguez Velázquez prepares to compete.

Protect Trans Children Stop Transphobia Protest Signs Supporting Transgender Kids
Transgender Health

Virginia researchers debunk the claim that most trans kids ‘grow out of it’

A new study from Virginia Commonwealth University says the widely cited claim that most trans youth eventually stop identifying as transgender is built on flawed, outdated research.

transgender journalist Bernie Wagenblast
News

NYC Pride picks Bernie Wagenblast, voice of the subways, as a grand marshal

The transportation journalist and voice actor will be one of three out transgender grand marshals at this year's NYC Pride March.

More For You

Security incident prompts Trump evacuation at White House Correspondents' Dinner

agents with guns drawn

Agents draw their guns after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office.

Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were abruptly evacuated Saturday night from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton after a security alert prompted a rapid Secret Service response. Keep Reading →

RFK Jr. can’t do math, former top CDC scientist says, and Pete Hegseth should stick to pushups

rfk jr. speaking behind trump who's sitting at the resolute desk

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (C) speaks alongside U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. President Donald Trump during an event on advancing health care affordability in the Oval Office of the White House on April 23, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Getty Images
One of the country’s most prominent public health leaders is openly mocking two of President Donald Trump’s top Cabinet officials, accusing Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of replacing science with ideology and turning public health into a performance of quackery. Keep Reading →

Trump’s FCC targets LGBTQ+ television content. GLAAD sounds alarm

truck displaying brendan carr censorship czar with four women in orange shirts that says the same thing with their mouths taped and sunglasses on

Activists gather as a mobile billboard truck accusing FCC Chair Brendan Carr of censorship is seen outside the FCC Headquarters in Washington, DC on March 26, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Free Press
A new federal inquiry into television ratings is drawing sharp backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates, who warn it could mark a turning point in how the government treats queer representation in media. Keep Reading →

An LGBTQ+ faith event opened its doors as Turning Point USA shut people out, deep in the heart of Texas

hrc president kelley robinson speaking to a crowd at baylor wearing an hrc denim jacket

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson speaks to attendees at "All Are Neighbors" event at Baylor University in Waco, Texas on April 22, 2026.

Human Rights Campaign
At Baylor University, a private Baptist institution in Waco, Texas, where questions of faith and identity have long been tightly policed, students gathered Wednesday for something that, until recently, would have been difficult to imagine. Keep Reading →

Having Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner isn’t a peace offering. It’s a contradiction

donald trump

US President Donald Trump is silhouetted during the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2026.

Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images
For the first time in his presidency, Donald Trump is set to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an event meant to celebrate the First Amendment and the role of a free press. The symbolism would be notable under any circumstances. At this moment, it is something closer to jarring. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved