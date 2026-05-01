Bryon Noem’s alleged fetish is not the same thing as being transgender

It’s been a month since Bryon Noem, husband of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, broke the internet after reports of him paying sex workers to engage with his “bimbofication” fetish surfaced in a wide-spanning report by the Daily Mail.

In the aftermath of the report, which included pictures of him in makeshift breast plates, hundreds of conversation screenshots, and interviews with several sex workers who said Bryon Noem paid them a combined sum of $25,000 to dominate him as he dressed up and roleplayed, questions about his gender have arisen. Reportedly, he told dominatrix Shy Sotomayor that he wanted her to turn him into a “ trans bimbo slut ” named Crystal.

Related: Kristi Noem’s husband accused of living double life as ‘busty bimbo’ cross-dressing fetishist

For many, this might be the first time they are hearing about “bimbofication,” “forced feminization,” and “sissification” fetishes. Others are mistakenly taking Bryon Noem’s alleged affairs and desires as surefire signs that he is trans. People across social media have pointed out the irony of someone married to a champion of transphobic vitriol and anti-immigration policy exploring gender play. That being said, it’s crucial to understand that roleplay and gender play fetishes like bimbofication, forced feminization, and sissification, and being trans are inherently not one and the same.

While these fetishes can be outlets to alleviate gender dysphoria and avenues of exploration for some trans people along the way to figure themselves out, not all people who engage in forced feminization or sissification are trans, according to Sexual Health Alliance , a global organization providing sexual wellness therapy, counseling, and coaching. In fact, there is a long history of overlap, yes, but also distinction between cross-dressing communities and trans people. This is why it’s important to distinguish these role-play kinks from trans identity, as conflating them isn’t just inaccurate; it can be dangerous to trans women in particular.

What are forced feminization, bimbofication, and sissification? In order to understand how forced feminization, bimbofication, and sissification can overlap with gender exploration, while still remaining distinct from transgender identity, it helps to define the terms. Sissification, at its core, refers to someone who wants to be turned into a “sissy,” or a submissive person who is forced to feminize themself by their dom. Often, sissies identify as cis men who eroticize cross-dressing, gendered labor like housework, or even taking hormones in order to make themselves more feminine under the direction of a dom, sometimes with the goal of humiliation, per Sexual Health Alliance . Sissies aren’t always cis, however, as there are trans people who explore their genders through sissification. Not all people who engage in sissification are using the fetish to explore their gender. For many cis people, it is purely a kink. And according to sex educator Sex With Catalina , for some cis men, it’s even a reaffirmation of certain misogynistic ideas about women being subordinate to men. This is all to say, like many forms of sexual play, the root greatly depends on the person engaging in it. Related: Now Kristi Noem wants privacy Related: 25 hilarious reactions to Kristi Noem’s hypocrisy after husband’s cross-dressing fetish leaks Similarly, forced feminization rests on the same idea of a dom forcing their submissive to become feminine through different means, often with the goal of humiliating them. Bimbofication also involves a level of gender play and feminization, in which the submissive becomes a bimbo, slang for an attractive, hyper-feminine, but ditzy woman, sometimes through dressing up, sometimes through changing their personality, and sometimes through pretending to get body modifications such as breast implants. Ultimately, all three exist within overlapping fetish communities centered on feminization and gender play. For some people, those experiences are purely sexual. For others, they may intersect with broader questions about identity, presentation, or self-expression. Some transgender people later look back on participation in these spaces as part of their journey toward understanding themselves. Others do not connect those experiences to their gender identity at all. Like many forms of kink, the meaning depends heavily on the individual person engaging in it.